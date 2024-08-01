Herbert Hernandez, GIGIL Co-Founder, Leads Fastest Growing Ad Agency in the Philippines to Global Acclaim

GIGIL, a Philippines-based advertising agency co-founded by Herbert Hernandez, has cemented its status as one of the fastest-growing and most award-winning creative powerhouses in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

With numerous accolades and industry honors, Hernandez and his team have established GIGIL as a prominent entity in the industry.







For the second consecutive year, GIGIL has been named among the High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 by the Financial Times and Statista. The ranking, based on revenue growth between 2019 and 2022, placed GIGIL at an impressive 204th position. GIGIL's Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) surged by 56.14%, demonstrating its substantial revenue growth and reinforcing its position among the top high-growth companies in the Asia-Pacific region.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies," said Herbert Hernandez. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients."

The Financial Times and Statista's High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific ranking highlights the most dynamic and innovative businesses driving economic growth in the region. GIGIL's inclusion on this list is evidence of its remarkable journey and cements its position as a rising star in the advertising industry.

The name GIGIL is a uniquely Filipino term that can't be translated into other languages. It conveys "the overwhelming feeling of wanting to squeeze something." This captures the agency's vision: to create work that delights and activates. GIGIL aims to produce world-class work that proudly reflects its Filipino roots.

GIGIL Shines at ADFEST 2024

GIGIL is an advertising agency known for creating innovative and engaging campaigns across various media. They specialize in producing work that engages and inspires audiences, often using interactive and immersive experiences. Their portfolio includes award-winning campaigns for prominent brands such as Netflix and Mandaue Foam. GIGIL's work encompasses online films, outdoor advertising, and other creative formats that emphasize both creativity and cultural relevance.

The company’s creative excellence was highlighted at ADFEST 2024, Asia's premier regional creative festival. The agency's '4Dish Pot' campaign for Netflix won Gold in the Outdoor - Interactive & Immersive Experiences category, while the 'Bag' campaign for Mandaue Foam earned Bronze in the Film - Online Film, Consumer Goods category.

In addition to these campaign awards, GIGIL also secured third place for Independent Agency of the Year and fifth place for Southeast Asia Agency of the Year.

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024 Honors GIGIL's Innovative Work

GIGIL's impressive performance continued at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024, the world's premier business awards. The agency's TNT 'SIM Registration Drive' campaign won a coveted Gold award in the category of Award for Innovation in Cause-Related Videos.



"Winning a Gold Stevie Award is a true honor," said Hernandez. "We are proud to be recognized on the global stage for our ability to drive meaningful change through our campaigns."



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are highly respected in the business community, with entries evaluated by an international panel of judges. GIGIL's Gold award for its TNT 'SIM Registration Drive' campaign emphasizes the agency's commitment to creating work that not only showcases creative excellence but also makes a positive impact on society.

GIGIL's Consistent Industry Accolades

GIGIL's success has been recognized across multiple industry awards and rankings, solidifying its reputation as one of the most celebrated advertising agencies in the region. The agency was named the Philippines Independent Agency of the Year and the Philippines Creative Agency of the Year for 2020 by Campaign magazine, a prestigious publication that covers the global advertising and marketing industry.



In 2021, GIGIL was named the International Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age, one of the most respected industry publications worldwide. This accolade further elevated the agency's standing, recognizing its ability to compete and excel on the international stage despite its relatively small size.



Furthermore, the Philippine Daily Inquirer named GIGIL the No. 2 Philippine Growth Champion in 2023, acknowledging the agency's impressive revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. This recognition not only shines a light on GIGIL's financial performance but also its ability to consistently grow and adapt in a rapidly evolving industry.

Expanding GIGIL's Footprint Globally

GIGIL's expansion into the United States and Canada marks a significant milestone in the agency's journey towards global recognition. Co-founder Herbert Hernandez expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to explore new markets and collaborate with top-tier talent worldwide. This strategic move underscores GIGIL's ambition to establish a global presence and introduce its unique Filipino creativity to a broader audience.

"Our expansion into the United States and Canada is a strategic move to bring our unique brand of Filipino creativity to a global audience," Hernandez says, full of gratitude. "I am very excited about being able to explore uncharted territories, collaborate with world-class talents, and open multiple offices around the world. We believe that the world is ready to experience the passion and innovation that GIGIL brings to the table."

This bold vision has manifested in GIGIL's rapid expansion, which saw the agency open new offices in New York, and Toronto in October 2022. This move draws attention to GIGIL's ambition to become a player in the International advertising industry. By establishing a presence in key North American markets, the agency aims to showcase the exceptional talent and cutting-edge work that has earned it praise across the Asia-Pacific region.

Herbert Hernandez's Ambitious Vision Fuels GIGIL's Rapid Growth

At the heart of GIGIL's remarkable rise is Hernandez, a multifaceted individual whose diverse talents and accomplishments span the worlds of advertising, music, and entrepreneurship.



Raised by a mechanical engineer father and a top insurance saleswoman mother, Hernandez had strong role models from an early age. He credits his parents for instilling resilience, analytical skills, and a proactive mindset in him.



Herbert Hernandez prioritized education while also pursuing diverse interests as a youth. After graduating magna cum laude and first in his Advertising class from the University of Santo Tomas, Hernandez embarked on a steady climb up the corporate ladder, honing his skills at renowned agencies like JWT Manila, DM9JaymeSyfu, and Young & Rubicam (Y&R) Philippines. It was during his time at Y&R that Hernandez connected with his co-founder, Badong Abesamis, and the two decided to start their own agency – GIGIL.



"GIGIL's achievements are not just a reflection of our agency's capabilities, but a testament to the immense talent and entrepreneurial spirit that exists here," said Hernandez. "Growing up in the Philippines, I was taught the importance of hard work, determination, and giving back, and these values are deeply ingrained in GIGIL's culture."



Hernandez's diverse talents extend far beyond the world of advertising, as he is also a renowned musician. As the lead guitarist for the iconic Philippine bands Moonstar88 and 6cyclemind, Hernandez has won numerous awards, including "Alternative Album of the Year" and "Most Downloaded Song" at the Awit Awards.



Extremely humble despite his massive advertising success and more than 20 years of mainstream musical experience, Hernandez is proud of what his and GIGIL's success can mean for the rest of the Philippines. With its impressive list of awards, innovative approach, and passion, GIGIL and Herbert Hernandez are poised to continue their swift rise, cementing the agency's status as a top contender in the advertising industry.

