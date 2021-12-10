Here’s How Alemi Law Group Plans To Help You

Diba Alemi and the experienced law team at Alemi Law Group use their hands-on approach to aid clients as they go through a difficult time.

—

Alemi Law Group, PC is a California based lemon law and personal injury firm that relentlessly pursues excellence for every client. This law office upholds integrity, compassion, and dedication as their core beliefs to ensure justice is served.

Senior trial attorney, Diba Alemi, is the founder of Alemi Law Group. She specializes in both lemon law and personal injury cases. Her tenacious zeal for serving others and her advocacy for justice is truly remarkable. With empathy and compassion, she takes care of the clientele and successfully utilizes the knowledge gained from her extensive trial experience for the benefit of their clients. Alemi Law Group’s clients are left happy and fulfilled due to Ms. Alemi’s resilience and never give up attitude. Due to this steadfast approach, Ms. Alemi paves the way for the success of Alemi Law Group and ardently exclaimed, “I have taken an oath to serve my clients zealously, and I will not stop until I do.”

Alemi Law Group’s practice includes personal injury claims/cases, such as car accidents, uber/lyft accidents, wrongful death, slip and fall, and dog bites. Alemi Law Group’s personal injury practice is dedicated to get you the compensation you deserve while you take care of what is important - your health!

Alemi Law Group also specializes in lemon law as well. This law office aids in refunds or replacement of vehicles with significant mechanical defects. In the state of California, the Lemon Law statute applies to new or used vehicles that have been purchased or leased. Defects that substantially impair the use, value or safety of the vehicle are classified as lemons. If the dealership is unable to repair your automobile during the warranty period after multiple attempts, the vehicle must be replaced or refunded. The experienced team of legal experts at Alemi Law Group will protect your right by recovering all that you are entitled to under the law.

By hiring experienced personal injury and lemon law attorneys, such as Alemi Law Group, your case will be heard and fought for to ensure maximum compensation. Insurance companies and automakers have extensive resources and often take advantage of individuals. However, this firm is devoted to safeguarding their clients and overcoming the challenging tactics of insurance companies and automakers alike! Whether you have a lemon law or personal injury claim, let Alemi Law Group assist you at no cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Diba Alemi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Alemi Law Group, PC

Address: ﻿424 South Beverly Drive. Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Phone: (310) 857-2367

Website: https://alemilawgrp.com/

Release ID: 89055777