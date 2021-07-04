Here’s Why Stefano Malachi Gives Amazing Review of Middle Eight Hotel

Stefano Malachi highly praises the luxurious Middle Eight Hotel value in Sustainability. “I truly appreciate this hotel ethos in sustainability from ethically sourced toiletries to fully recycled plastic made bathrobes.”, says Stefano Malachi.

—

With over 100,000 views on his recent Instagram Post about the hotel’s Suite tour, one of the Indonesian top influencers, Stefano Malachi is known for his aesthetic and original content. Recently the UK-based Indonesian Instagram Star had shared his staycation experience at one of twelve Suites at Middle Eight Hotel, named Natural. His 65,000 Instagram followers had been eyeing highlights of the Middle Eight Hotel’s features from its elegant contemporary design suite to vibrant all-day dining restaurant, Sycamore Vino Cucina.

As a bit of background, Middle Eight Hotel is a new lifestyle luxury hotel in Covent Garden. The hotel offers 168 rooms - across five categories - and 12 suites, with interiors inspired by nature.

This weekend, Stefano Malachi has experienced the hotel’s Natural Suite, with additional features include Nespresso coffee machines, minibars stocked with complimentary drinks, Super king size bed, high thread count Egyptian cotton linen, 42” flatscreen TVs with Chromecast, Sonos Speakers, and high-speed complimentary wifi. “The fact this suite design has natural materials such as stone, wood, plants, those create a soothing, earthy colour palette. In addition, the bathrobes are made by fully recycled plastic, it’s like a luxury design with a purpose!.” says London’s Top Tripadvisor Contributor, Stefano Malachi.

All the suites within Middle Eight Hotel have an indoor garden with living walls of trees. Stefano Malachi says “I am thrilled with this little courtyard attached in the bedroom. The combination of real trees, Sonos speakers and lightning colour control panel helps me create a personalised ambience.”

Stefano Malachi also loves the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Sycamore Vino Cucina located on the ground floor. He says, “This vibrant bespoke interior goes well with the Italian dining concept. I truly enjoyed the delicious food here from pizza to seafood and this Passionata cocktail! This atmosphere reflects Covent Garden neighbourhood, I could stay here all day long!”.

Stefano Malachi is well-known for his honest reviews about restaurants and hotels on Tripadvisor especially luxurious hotels and resorts chain been reviewed including Four Seasons, Dusit Hotel, W Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, Kempinski, Hilton. Today everyone keeps inspired by his work as a credible source of food and travel recommendations in London, Bali, Singapore and Qatar.

For collaborations and to get more inspiration from Stefano Malachi and to know more about him, follow him on his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefanomalachi/

Contact Info:

Name: Isabelle Vanessa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Giordano Mendez

Website: http://www.stefanomalachi.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/heres-why-stefano-malachi-gives-amazing-review-of-middle-eight-hotel/89032796

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89032796