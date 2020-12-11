Here's the new GUNDAM -- A.P. Honda invaded Thailand Motor Expo 2020 With the new model "Monkey Gundam Limited Edition"

BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A.P. Honda, the leader of the Thai motorcycle industry created Talk of the Town at Motor Expo 2020 with the launching of the new "Monkey Gundam Limited Edition", a collaboration between A.P. Honda and Dream Express (DEX) Co,. Ltd, who holds the official copyright of Gundam.



“Monkey Gundam Limited Edition”

Moreover, it has created another surprising impact when CUB House branch had a mysterious yellow eye sparkled on the wall. And finally becoming a trend on social media among CUB House and Gundam lovers who were wondering what was going to happen with CUB House, which is a very positive feedback.

Not so long after, the fans are amazed once again from the online official launching VDO clips of 'The Arrival : The White Devil of The Earth Federation Forces and The Red Comet of The Principality of Zeon', which is the character of Gundam series. Then the revealing has finally shown that it was the collab with the legendary motorcycle Monkey, left the fans excited for what this creative work would come to life. And the number of the comments and direct messages in CUB House fan page were the great proof that the fans went all crazy and responsive.

Inspiring from Gundam series, that focus on the realistic technology and the fighting variation on the battlefields, as well as the origin of the legend 'mobile suit Gundam', combining with the legendary of Monkey's fun and playful motorcycle characteristic that wins the hearts of people around the world, turns out to be the Monkey Gundam Limited Edition that comes out with 2 versions : Monkey RX-78-2 Gundam Limited Edition, and Monkey MS-06S CHAR's ZAKU II Limited Edition.

The special designs of these 2 models were designed by H2C, on the details of the engines which are decorated with fuel tank wrapped with carbon fiber, air filter cover with signature pattern, side cover wrapped in carbon fiber and team badge made from CNC aluminum and key case embodied with number of models to show limited 125 quantities per model.

Monkey Gundam Limited Edition is sold at 129,900 Baht with premium limited boxset for Gundam fans that comes with 5 special items. Moreover, there's also special badge with motorcycle number 1-125 to show the exclusiveness of the limited numbers of this model.