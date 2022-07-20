Hernandez Law Firm Cautions Wall Township and Freehold Township Drivers About Controversial Breathalyzer Pilot Program

—

Wall Township and Freehold Township have been chosen as test sites for a new breathalyzer device that may eventually be used by most New Jersey police departments. The breathalyzer device, the Alcotest 9510, has not yet been deemed scientifically reliable by New Jersey courts.

Use of the Alcotest 9510 by the Wall Township and Freehold Township police departments is a pilot program for resolving defects or difficulties with the device. Drivers tested with the Alcotest 9510 will be “essentially guinea pigs for the police to test this machine,” according to the Hernandez Law Firm.

The Alcotest 9510 is comparable to the Alcotest 7110 currently in use. It uses the same infrared and electrochemical analysis technology to test for alcohol. However, it also uses a technology untried in New Jersey, dry gas canisters rather than a wet bath solution, to perform control tests.

The Alcotest 9510 is now in use in several states, but in Washington State and in Massachusetts, a number of DUI cases based on Alcotest 9510 results have been dropped or dismissed. Some of these issues may arise in the pilot program, and charges based on Alcotest 9510 results will likely be subject to a number of challenges.

As of right now, Alcotest 9510 test results should not be considered scientifically reliable in New Jersey courts. Drivers who are tested with one of these devices should not plead guilty. Instead, these drivers should hire a lawyer who knows how breathalyzers work and understands concepts such as instrument tolerance correction, margin of error, and breath testing lockout periods.

Attorney Steven Hernandez knows the Alcotest 9510 device and has been publishing professionally about the Alcotest 9510 since 2016. He has closely studied controversial cases involving the 9510 in Washington State and in Massachusetts. He is a certified Alcotest 7110 operator and is also a Board-certified DUI Attorney by the National College for DUI Defense. Additionally, attorney Steven Hernandez is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Municipal Court Trial Attorney.

Drivers recently charged with DUI in Wall Township or Freehold Township may have been tested on the Alcotest 9510. Attorney Steven Hernandez is ready to defend those drivers against DUI charges. Drivers can learn more about The Hernandez Law Firm, P.C. by calling their offices at 732-286-2700. Anyone who has been charged with DUI in New Jersey should make that call immediately.

