HeroPark - Discovering the Next Gamefi Gem Pre-Sale on October 27th, Before They Even Launch

New York, NY, Oct 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - HeroPark, a Gamefi project striving to combine the best of traditional gaming and DeFi, is proud to announce the launch of its platform to showcase and allow early access to prospect users to its tokens. During this phase, called Pre-Sale, the tokens would be available to interested parties on October 27th, 2021.

$HP is a utility token based on the Binance smart chain (BSC) used to power the Hero Park game, the first-ever game of the HeroPark ecosystem. It will serve as a token to access multiple gaming products and services offered within the ecosystem.

$HP holders will be able stake and earn the $HBT token, which they can use to play and purchase in-game items. The token also would be listed on exchanges and would serve as a tradeable utility token.

Participating in this round can be lucrative as users would get early access to the $HP Tokens and get a certain discount from the public sale.

"We wanted to offer an early opportunity to our loyal user base, and with the Pre Sale, you have it. Hero Park is on its mission of creating a Gamefi based ecosystem. I am proud to share that the leading Crypto Venture Capital Firms back it, including but not limited to Huobi Capital, Binance Labs, Okex Blockdream Ventures, 1Kx, Hashed Labs, Polychain Capital, Arrington XRP Capital, SpaceHD Ventures, Dragonfly Capital, Synergis Capital and other venture capital. The interest we have received has been unprecedented and we're very excited to build and launch the product." says the co-founder Mr. Dominic.

Hero Park has allocated 10% Total Supply according to Whitepaper (1,000,000,000 $HP) for the Private & Pre-sale, price details of which will be revealed on the website.

The $HP Token sale will last for 30 days and the entire gaming and blockchain community is quite enthusiastic about the project.

About Hero Park

Hero Park combines DeFi + Game infrastructure, which brings out the fun of DeFi gaming World, giving NFT and collectibles a new perspective by connecting them with gaming. We are concerned about creating the same standard of demand and utilization of the particular NFT that everyone owns to ensure it reaches the same value for every adoption in the gaming economy.

Hero Park is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain, where it is one of the most viable usages and cheaper in terms of gas to utilize. We convert and create story-driven blockchain games with liquidity proof via the relationship of the platform native token and each in-game reward token that is built on BEP-20. Besides, all Hero Park Gaming are integrated with related NFT series in the format of BEP-721 to preserve the rarity and uniqueness of some of these in-game items.

