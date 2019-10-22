Hewlett Packard Enterprise offering 26 weeks of paid leave for new parents

SINGAPORE - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Monday (Oct 21) announced the rollout of various employee programmes, including 26 weeks of paid leave for new parents - both mothers and fathers.

This is part of its new initiative to improve the wellbeing of its staffers, and their work-life balance, the tech company said.

Other programmes include Parental Transition Support, Retirement Transition Support, as well as 'Wellness Fridays' where employees are encouraged to leave the office three hours early on one Friday each month to volunteer, focus on their physical/emotional health, or spend time on personal/career development.

In a press statement, HPE noted that it is implementing these innovative policies on paid parental leave and flexible working arrangements in recognition of the importance of equal parenting, and the role that workplace culture can play in supporting it.

HPE has enhanced its paid parental leave policy to allow new parents with at least one year of service in HPE, to benefit from 26 weeks of paid leave within the first year after the birth, or adoption of a child. This represents an increase of 10 weeks for mothers, and 24 weeks for fathers in Singapore.

According to the tech firm, eligibility for the extended paid paternal leave benefit is being retroactively applied to parents with children born or adopted on, or after May 1, 2019.