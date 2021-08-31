Hexagon Teams up with CMTI to Support India's Push for Smart Manufacturing

Hexagon has entered into a partnership with India's Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) to establish a Smart Manufacturing Development and Demonstration Cell (SMDDC), an Industry 4.0 Centre of Excellence and Experience Centre

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon has entered into a partnership with India's Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) to establish a Smart Manufacturing Development and Demonstration Cell (SMDDC), an Industry 4.0 Centre of Excellence and Experience Centre, at the CMTI premises in Bengaluru. Through this engagement, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division will support the implementation and operations of the SMDDC by providing products, services and know-how.



Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), India and Sridhar Dharmarajan, EVP, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence exchanging the MoU



Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence join hands in a new initiative

This initiative support the "Make in India" vision under the aegis of the Smart Advanced Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hub (SAMARTH) Udyog initiative of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The SMDDC is envisioned as a Common Engineering Facility Centre to propagate and support the adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing practices by the rapidly growing Indian manufacturing industry.

"This is a timely initiative to empower the Indian industry, especially the MSMEs, to experience and adopt Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance their quality, productivity and efficiency in a cost-effective manner," said Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director, CMTI. "We are delighted to associate ourselves with Hexagon as our vision to build a smart manufacturing facility and demo centre under SAMARTH Udyog initiative is coming to fruition. We would like to invite Indian design and manufacturing organizations to come and experience smart manufacturing and how it could help them for their specific requirements."

"We believe this project will go a long way in promoting indigenous research and developing cost effective, state-of-the-art technology through Industry 4.0 and building the required expertise for smart manufacturing in India," said Sridhar Dharmarajan, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence, India. "We are proud to collaborate and are fully committed in this initiative with CMTI to drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies."

Hexagon will work with CMTI to establish a Smart Factory Demonstrator with a Digital Twin for Small & Medium Businesses with examples relating to CNC machining, sheet metal production and additive manufacturing. Employing Industry 4.0 / Smart Factory platforms, the Smart Factory Demonstrator showcases the latest manufacturing technologies for these industries. The Demonstrator will focus on solution architectures that are modular and configurable enabling smaller businesses to experiment and scale with their needs. It includes a robust research and training platform that leverages part of the existing manufacturing infrastructure at CMTI.

In September 2019, MSC Software signed a similar agreement with the government-supported IIT Delhi-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing (FSM) to encourage the adoption of smart manufacturing among Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India.

Hexagon's digital twin capabilities help companies digitally transform manufacturing processes, seamlessly connecting data from throughout the process and converging the real and CAE worlds to drive continuous improvement. Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that utilize data from design and engineering, production, and metrology to make manufacturing smarter.

