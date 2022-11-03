Hexagon Unveils Decarbonisation Confidence Index Research Report for Asia-Pacific

Regulation & Legislation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 3 November 2022Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division today announced the release of the Decarbonisation Confidence Index Research report for the Asia-Pacific region. Vital and heavy industries including oil & gas, chemicals, power, construction and infrastructure, face enormous pressure to demonstrate meaningful decarbonising action. The report covers the constraints and opportunities for organisations to fulfil their ESG/sustainability commitments. The Decarbonisation Confidence Index Research report is a confidence index as a leading indicator to action rather than a sustainability report calling for net zero. It is a reality check on the thought leaders trailblazing on the question of “How” when it comes to decarbonisation efforts.Hexagon conducted qualitative and quantitative research as part of its findings, engaging with 112 senior leaders across six markets – Australia and New Zealand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea – in the Asia-Pacific region. The report focuses on six priority areas of investigation, which collectively represent the scope of sentiment:The research reveals that APAC industry leaders proactively spearhead innovation through investment in technologies, asset development, and distribution infrastructure at an accelerated speed. However, adopting new or emerging technologies, access to capital investments, compliance with future regulatory policy and talent is challenging velocities toward net zero. At the same time, there was a variation of sentiment across markets, the three areas where confidence was consistently lacking related to market regulation, new technologies, and access to talent.“Sustainability is a priority for Hexagon and an integral part of our strategy and how we conduct business globally,” said Fabio Yada, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific at Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. “We recognize that decarbonisation is a complex process with many factors involved. It takes time and won’t happen overnight; however, there is clear momentum behind the sustainability transformation, and this report highlights the desire by Asia-Pacific companies to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.”“The pace of transition toward the green economy has really picked up since the ‘trifecta of tragedy’ in the bushfires, floods and COVID-19 in Australia. As a result, we have seen a boom in renewable energy, green steel, green building and architecture, and renewable transport. Plus the potential of green hydrogenexporting sunshine. Australian exporters are keen to put the green in the green and gold,” said Tim Harcourt, the author ofand Industry Professor and Chief Economist, Institute for Public Policy and Governance (IPPG), University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte (BSH).Hexagon believes in a world where economic growth does not come at the expense of the planet and its people and that our company should drive sustainability efforts in every aspect of business. At the very core is a powerful vision of a future where data is fully leveraged so that business, industry, and humanity sustainably thrive.When it comes to sustainability, Hexagon maintains every bit counts – and that sustained profits and a sustainable planet are attainable. Sustainability is a by-product of what Hexagon delivers to customers. Whether it be to minimise waste on asset-intensive projects, reduce risk, prevent incidents, or optimally design, plan, build and operate infrastructure or industrial facilities.Hashtag: #Hexagon

