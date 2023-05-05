HEXBIO® MCP® wins Diamond Brand Award 2022 by Natural Health Magazine for ‘Gut Health supplement’ category

(B-Crobes HEXBIO® MCP® team at the Natural Health Readers’ Choice awards presentation event.)

HEXBIO® MCP® bagged the Diamond Brand Award 2022 after emerging as the top brand in Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards for 4 years in a row from 2019 to 2022. This award recognises the brand’s efforts towards improving gut health, and boosting immunity as evidently endorsed by many women across Malaysia.

Since 2011, Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards has been a reputable accolade in showcasing sought-after health and beauty brands within the Malaysian market. With this award, the decision was placed in the hands of the consumers, who are consistently evolving to be more conscientious about quality and reputation.

Organised by Natural Health Magazine and reaching more than 200,000 consumers, this award honours the best beauty, health & wellness brands in the market. Like previous years, winners are chosen by more than 3,000 readers and shoppers. Hence, winning the Natural Health & Good Health <健康时尚> Readers' Choice Award is a unique and trusted testimonial as it represents the collective votes of discerning consumers.

Winners of Natural Health’s Diamond Brand Awards were announced last Wednesday, during an awards ceremony held to recognise their efforts and achievement. Established in 2006, HEXBIO® MCP® is the brainchild of B-Crobes founder Mr. Lee Heng Yee, who wanted to provide good healthcare for his family. Today, the brand is an award-winning go-to brand for health-enhancing products, specifically probiotics for the gut.

Thanks to the readers of Natural Health, this award recognises the company’s efforts in providing quality products to their customers with their health and well-being in mind. Prioritising safety, the innovation of HEXBIO® MCP® is grounded in science and clinically tested on the finished product instead of individual strains. Continuous research and development and extensive clinical studies of HEXBIO® MCP® have also been done within the local Malaysian population.

“I’m pleased to receive this award since it proves that we are on the right track and we have a loyal and supportive customer base,” said Mr Lee. For the past 4 years, HEXBIO® MCP® was also awarded Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards in the ‘Gut Health Supplement’ category.

The inspiration behind the company is simple; Mr. Lee’s aim was to uncover a simple remedy to help with common and acute health problems, especially those related to gut health, as faced by many Malaysians. With a greater aim to raise awareness and increase understanding of healthy gut bacteria and how it helps in maintaining good health.

About B-Crobes

Established as a trusted probiotic choice of families worldwide, HEXBIO® MCP® is a unique formulation that has been clinically-proven to be safe and efficient in supporting digestive health, boosting immunity and improving overall wellbeing. Today HEXBIO® MCP® has been used over generations for more than 16 years and exported to more than 15 countries.

To learn more about B-Crobes and HEXBIO® MCP®, please visit: https://bcrobes.com/

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is one of the leading health magazines dedicated to guiding Malaysian women in taking action towards a healthier and better life. It offers readers fresh and informative contents on a diverse range of natural health alternatives from traditional to complementary so that they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families.

To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards 2022, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2022awards/

