Hey Babe Wellness Physical Therapy Hermosa Beach CA - Pelvic Floor Update

Hey Babe Wellness @ 310-529-3191 Hermosa Beach is a physical therapy clinic specializing in pelvic floor. This update ensures that women through all phases of life have have access specialized therapy when it comes to injury prevention, pre- & Postpartum care, menopausal & perimenopausal symptoms

With this update, the owner Dr Claire Delcambre and her team of experts are able to assist with pregnancy and postpartum, back pain, sciatica, sexual dysfunction and sports injuries.



With a particular focus on pelvic floor issues, it can be seen from various studies that this is something needed.



The National Library of Medicine reported in 2021 that ...



"Pelvic floor disorders (PFDs), including pelvic organ prolapse (POP), urinary incontinence (UI), fecal incontinence, and sensory and emptying abnormalities of the lower urinary and gastrointestinal tracts, are common. Up to 10% of women undergo surgical treatment for UI, POP, or both in their lifetime. This equates to between 300,000 and 400,000 women per year in the United States, with 30% of those women requiring 2 or more surgeries.



Women are often hesitant to seek professional care for PFD because of lack of knowledge and a generalized impression that PFDs are “normal”, hence, these conditions are often underreported to health care providers."



Dr Claire adds " The greatest challenge is the lack of awareness of the need for specialized care for women and the lack of knowledge of what pelvic floor physical therapy is among other healthcare providers. This gap in knowledge limits access to effective care by those who would benefit from pelvic floor physical therapy most. One-third of all women experience pelvic floor dysfunction, and 50% of women over the age of 55 experience pelvic floor dysfunction, however very few of these women receive appropriate care."



Hey Babe Wellness Physical Therapy Hermosa Beach CA aims to become a pillar in the community and beacon for girls and women to access information, gain knowledge, and improve their health and wellbeing throughout their lives. They are creating an injury prevention program to offer to local sports teams for middle and high school aged girls, to help them optimize their performance in their sports and learn about their bodies so they can better advocate for themselves earlier in life. They are also building their brand to reach women over the age of 55 who are peri and post-menopausal to optimize their wellbeing as they age.

About Us: From Dr Claire - When I was 19 I started experiencing a cascade of symptoms including irregular periods, chronic fatigue, rapid and unexplained weight gain, significant bloating, constipation, and severe depression. I bounced from specialist to specialist seeking answers. I suggested to an endocrinologist that I thought I might have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and he laughed, saying I didn't look like a "typical PCOS patient," (whatever that means). He indulged me and ran the tests, and to his surprise - not mine - I had PCOS. Living with a chronic condition opened my eyes to the glaring flaws of our medical system. For each symptom, I was sent to a different specialist who didn't communicate with the other specialists I had seen. I wasn't a person, I was a symptom. This began my journey through health care, later pursuing my doctor of physical therapy degree from Mercer University, specializing in pelvic health and working with girls and women, and opening my practice, Hey Babe Physical Therapy & Wellness.

