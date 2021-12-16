HEYBIT, a Digital Asset Robo-advisor, announced their Launch of Global Service.

Provides Stablecoin 10 USDT (Tether) upon Initial Register

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYBIT, a digital asset robo-advisor platform founded in 2018 by "Uprise," a Korean fintech startup, announced it will hold an opening event to commemorate the launch of their global service.



In commemoration of entering the global market, HEYBIT offers the stable coin of 10 USDT (Tether) worth $10 upon initial subscription. In addition, if a user subscribes through the invitation code generates investment returns, 10% of the HEYBIT fee will be paid to the recommender and the new subscriber.

HEYBIT is a digital asset robo-advisor service with the aim of providing easy, convenient, and stable returns in volatile digital asset market. HEYBIT, Binance's official partner, uses a quant algorithm-based strategy that can reliably handle high-frequency transactions and control volatility in digital assets to generate long-term profits.

To date, the cumulative transaction volume through HEYBIT is over $20 billion, and the cumulative return from November 2020 to December 2021 reached a rate competitive with other similar services. During the same period, MDD (Max DrawDown) was -11.25%, showing an effective defense of the decline compared to merely holding coins. As such, minimizing losses as much as possible while steadily making profits are the key strength of HEYBIT's ForeFront strategy.

In recognition of its technological prowess, HEYBIT has won the grand prize at the startup program organized by the Korea UP Creative Audition and the Korea Development Bank (KDB) held in the same year after its establishment in 2018. Furthermore, HEYBIT was certified as "Future Unicorn" and "Technology Innovation Innobiz" through a program by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, a Korean government agency established for SME policy.

Moreover, its business value and technology were recognized by a number of institutions such as Hana Bank, one of the largest banks in Korea, by signing R&D cooperation for financial services with robo advisor solutions. Also, it received 12 billion won (about $10 million) in investment through seed and series B round investment by 2020 and succeeded in attracting an additional $20 million dollars through series C round in 2021, increasing the total amount of investment attraction to $30 million dollars.

Now, HEYBIT is planning to expand its market share by driving the momentum to enter the global market. Visit HEYBIT's official website for details:

