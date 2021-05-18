HGC and AMS-IX welcome Alibaba Cloud on board in AMS-IX Hong Kong

A leading neutral internet exchange platform at the heart of Asia

HONG KONG, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) announced AMS-IX Hong Kong (AMS-IX HK), a world-class Internet exchange platform jointly developed by HGC and Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) in 2012 has welcomed Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to be one of the connected members.

This new addition enables AMS-IX HK members, including over-the-top (OTT) providers, internet content providers, internet service providers, content delivery networks, public cloud providers and digital media providers, gaming companies, to access routes and content from Alibaba Cloud through private or public peering at carrier-grade level exchange platform on top of the other existing members such as Akamai, Amazon, Cloudflare, DoCoMo Pacific, Google, Microsoft, Riot Games, and Twitter*.

AMS-IX HK hosts one of the leading public peering interconnection platforms where members exchange a considerable amount of IP-traffic. Peering at AMS-IX HK further helps members to enhance their network efficiency and expansion in a cost-effective way, enabling them to offer low latency and engage better online experiences for their end-users. With HGC and AMS-IX concerted efforts, AMS-IX HK also aims at providing their customers with updated, innovative, and tailor-made solutions to stay ahead in this competitive business environment.

Onno Bos, Sales Director of AMS-IX said: "Our exchange in Hong Kong has seen remarkable growth last year in traffic and in the number of connected networks. Alibaba Cloud connecting to the exchange will not only enhance their connectivity, but it also enables existing customers on the Hong Kong platform to connect to global destinations.

Cliff Tam, Vice President - Global Data Strategy, International Business of HGC, said: "We are thrilled to have broadened our AMS-IX Internet Exchange portfolio further with Alibaba Cloud. As a result of the growing number of connected parties, AMS-IX Hong Kong reached a new traffic peak of 82.42 Gbps with a total connected capacity of 545 Gbps as of May 2021. Users in Asia can access extensive local and international internet networks via a single platform with a capacity of up to 100Gbps to cope with the skyrocketed internet usage. In the time ahead, AMS-IX HK will continue to deliver comprehensive Internet Exchange peering services, as well as to boost regional Internet traffic and develop Hong Kong into a major Internet Exchange hub in APAC, serving potential partners in Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, etc."

HGC's website: https://www.hgc.com.hk/

AMS-IX Internet Peering Service:

https://www.hgc-intl.com/products-and-services/internet-service/ams-ix-hong-kong/

*AMS-IX Hong Kong Connected Networks: https://www.ams-ix.net/hk/connected-networks

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 9 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world's first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

More information: www.ams-ix.net

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

