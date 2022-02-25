HGC Announces Eight Commitments to Support the Fight against the Pandemic

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Hong Kong, HGC Global Communications (HGC) has business across the globe. HGC not only provides a wide array of high-quality telecommunications services, but also adheres to the belief we have a corporate social responsibility to give back to society. During the pandemic, HGC is firmly following its "Go Ahead" spirit and has made eight major commitments to continue to help Hong Kong people to meet pressing needs.



8 Commitments under Covid-19

Combating the Pandemic First

Commitment 1 : HGC has reserved five times as many coronavirus rapid antigen testing kits as its frontline staff headcount , in case of emergency. HGC staff will also self-test regularly to give customers peace of mind.

, in case of emergency. staff will also to peace of mind. Commitment 2： In addition to regular tests for salespersons and onsite broadband installation technical staff at all service points, HGC has implemented a series of protective measures . HGC technical staff will also check the lists of buildings with confirmed cases and buildings under compulsory testing notices, and coordinate with customer service staff to reschedule installation bookings for customers in advance. Any members of HGC technical team who have visited buildings under compulsory testing notices will do a COVID -19 test immediately and stop working until a negative test report is provided.

. HGC technical staff will also check the lists of buildings with confirmed cases and buildings under compulsory testing notices, and coordinate with customer service staff to reschedule installation bookings for customers in advance. Any members of technical team who have visited buildings under compulsory testing notices will do a -19 test immediately and stop working until a negative test report is provided. Commitment 3：Staff are working on rotation to maintain daily customer services and support.

Caring for Our Community

Commitment 4 : HGCmore , the online store owned by HGC, is offering discounts on a variety of anti-epidemic products to help reduce the cost of maintaining home hygiene for customers.

, the online store owned by HGC, is offering discounts on to help reduce the cost of maintaining home hygiene Commitment 5: HGC will donate rapid test kits to "Principal Chan Free Tutorial World" to give out to families in need.

Putting Customers First

Commitment 6 : HGC will provide complimentary hmvod service for two months* for existing HGC Broadband customers who are under mandatory quarantine.

for existing HGC Broadband customers who are under mandatory quarantine. Commitment 7 : HGC will also provide an express upgrade offer to 2.2G Fibre Broadband Service* for customers to enjoy a smoother seamless work-from-home and home learning experience with less financial burden.

for customers to enjoy a smoother seamless work-from-home and home learning experience with less financial burden. Commitment 8: HGC customers can call HGC hotline 1226 or visit HGC official website at www.hgcbroadband.com to complete broadband registration, contract renewal and bill payment so they do not need to leave their home so they can enjoy service fee or gift vouchers offers etc.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC Group, said, "Our hearts are always with the people of Hong Kong. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, we have distributed 50,000 face masks to Hong Kong citizens. This time, we have made eight major commitments to continue to help people from all walks of life to cope with the unprecedented new wave of the pandemic and fulfil our corporate social responsibilities. Hong Kong is currently facing many challenges, however we sincerely believe that things will get better soon."

*Subject to terms and conditions. For enquiries, please call our hotline 1226.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk