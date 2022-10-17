HGC to bring live music to shopping mall with HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert

Local band per se will join buskers on stage while AI elements cheer for performers

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After organising three successful online concerts, HGC Broadband under HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) will host another edition of HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert. The event will take place online and offline simultaneously on 22 October (Saturday) at T.O.P This is Our Place, Mong Kok, inviting fans to witness the talented performers up close. HGC is extending its brand concept into the streets of Mong Kok to discover and support more local musicians.

Local band per se will perform live on the day, with support from various busking groups as guests. Cynthia Wong will be the opening guest to warm up for the buskers. Themed "A Tribute to Beyond", Cynthia and the busking groups will feature covers of hit songs by the legendary Hong Kong band. The concert will also introduce innovative AI elements that capture the live audience's movements to generate a cheering crowd, adding to the exuberant atmosphere. The performances will be livestreamed on YouTube.

HGC Group launched the HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert series this year, offering many local and overseas bands and artists the chance to perform on stage in front of an enthusiastic audience. HGC Group will continue to support young people through various upcoming events.

HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert details

Date: 22 October, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: T.O.P This is Our Place (1/F, 700 Nathan Road, Mong Kok)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbFymnm2vpE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HGCbroadband

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hgc.broadband/

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 30 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk