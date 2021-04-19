Meeting villagers' connectivity needs with further smart and Wi-Fi services planned in the future

HONG KONG, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, announced today that HGC Broadband, the home broadband service under the HGC Group, is extending its optical fibre network to Lung Kwu Tan in Tuen Mun, providing broadband services with up to 1Gbps bandwidth. It is expected to be put into service in mid-2021, enabling service for more than 2,000 households. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on 18 April to officially kick off the project.



HGC Broadband extends fibre network to Lung Kwu Tan. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on 18 April to officially kick off the project. (Left 1st) Mr Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC (Left 2nd) Mr Kenneth Lau, BBS, MH, JP, Chairman of New Territories Heung Yee Kuk (Left 3rd) Mr Gary Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Top Express Enterprise Group Limited



Mr Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, stated that HGC will continue to provide full fibre-based network coverage in Hong Kong and will also provide more Smart and Wi-Fi services to further enhance the quality of life of villagers.



HGC Broadband is extending its optical fibre network to Lung Kwu Tan in Tuen Mun, providing broadband services with up to 1Gbps bandwidth. It is expected to be put into service in mid-2021, enabling service for more than 2,000 households. (Left 1st) Mr Ben Wu, Director – Consumer & Mass Market of HGC (Left 2nd) Mr Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC



Fibre network extension to Lung Kwu Tan

HGC is one of the two telecommunication operators participating in the government's Subsidy Scheme to Extend Fibre-based Networks to Villages in Remote Areas. HGC will not only meet the demand for high-speed broadband services in remote areas of Hong Kong, but will also provide more Smart and Wi-Fi services to further enhance the quality of life of villagers.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "As a telecommunications operator based in Hong Kong, HGC is committed to providing full fibre-based network coverage in Hong Kong. In recent years, HGC has been actively expanding its network to villages and remote areas so as to provide local residents with high-speed, reliable and value-for-money broadband services. Special thanks to Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA), New Territories Heung Yee Kuk, main contractor Top Express Enterprise Group Limited and Village Telephone Limited as well as the villagers of Lung Kwu Tan for their support and close cooperation, which enabled the smooth implementation of this project. In the future, HGC will continue to provide villages with more smart solutions and Wi-Fi services and uplift into smart villages."

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong.

