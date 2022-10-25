HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Concert Ends on a High Note

Fans flock to shopping mall to enjoy performances by local band per se and buskers, with AI elements to support local music

"Movie Night" is specially held to invite customers and colleagues to enjoy Hong Kong productions for free, showing full support to local movie industry

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Broadband under HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) hosted a new edition of HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert on 22 October (Saturday) at the T.O.P This is Our Place shopping mall in Mong Kok. After three successful online concerts earlier this year, the latest one was the first in the series to be held both online and offline, with hundreds of fans flooding the mall and thousands of others joining the YouTube livestream simultaneously in which HGC Group has successfully extended its brand value to the streets while discovering and supporting more local musicians.

Just like the concert's previous editions, many local artists and bands were invited to perform live, including local band per se, who thrilled the audiences with their songs. Buskers and opening guest Cynthia Wong also performed multiple hits based on the theme, "A Tribute to Beyond". Audiences' movements were captured using AI elements and broadcast to the screen at the mall, showing their support for the performers and young local talent on the stage.

HGC Group is committed to discovering and supporting local musicians in encouraging the young generation to chase their dreams and showcase their talents. This year's HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert series offered many local and international artists and bands the opportunity to perform before an enthusiastic audience. Through various events to come, HGC Group will continue to support young talents in the future.

In addition to local music, HGC Group also specifically held a "Movie Night" event earlier to invite customers and colleagues to enjoy Hong Kong movies for free, showing full support to local movie industry while further sharing the spirit of the brand philosophy with the community.

