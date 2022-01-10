HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live Goes Online

Enjoy Music from Seven Singers and Groups Including Endy Chow and ToNick at Home to Keep Live Music Alive

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a leading fixed-line operator and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, announced that HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live will be held online on 14 January 2022, with streaming from 8 p.m. To align with the latest epidemic prevention measures, HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live, which was initially scheduled to take place at VESSEL, Kwun Tong Promenade, will now be an all virtual event, protecting the safety and health of the audience and staff. Although they cannot attend the event in person, the audience can stream the live performances online via HGC's official YouTube channel or Facebook page, immersing themselves in the music at home.

HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live will take place on 14 January 2022, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. as scheduled. Local singer Endy Chow as well as local groups including ToNick, Chonotenki, The Black Sheepee and Wondergarl, will be performing at this online concert. Two performers, Xiaohainan (XHN) from Hainan and Tyler Tseng from Tamsui will also play, sharing the joy of the power of music with the audience online in Hong Kong.

This virtual concert sets the scene for HGC's upcoming campaign, dedicated to inspiring local youngsters to follow their dreams, embrace new challenges, and dare to venture into the unknown. In the future, HGC will continue to organize thought-provoking events, inviting performers from around the world, such as London, Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, etc., to participate, enabling them to shine bright on stage.

