HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Show Returns Online for Thousands of Music Lovers

HONG KONG, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Broadband announced the second HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Show was successfully held virtually on 1 April. Various talented performers from around the world took part and all delivered stellar performances, sharing the joy of music with thousands of music lovers. Amplifying its vision of embracing new challenges and striving for innovation, HGC Broadband triumphantly hosted the first "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Show virtually on 14 January. This time, the second edition of HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Show marked another success for the brand, gathering thousands of music lovers online to keep the power of music alive.



In collaboration with planning partner, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), the second HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Show was an all-virtual concert. It shows HGC Broadband's support for young musicians and performers and highlights the telecom operator's dedication to inspiring local youngsters to pursue their dreams. The HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Show returned with another glamourous line-up of various talented musicians from around the world, cheering up the audience with heart-warming music and positive vibes. Local singer-songwriters Ng Lam Fung and Gigi Cheung were among the event's highlights, delivering enjoyable performances with sweet-sounding pieces. Joining them for the virtual gig were local groups Kowloon K, VIRT and IX Band, who impressed all with their unique style and soul-stirring performances. Foreign talents Xeuda from Seoul, South Korea, and The Edralins from Baguio, the Philippines, also moved the audience with their music and won many hearts.

HGC Broadband will continue to organize a variety of special events, giving practical support to youngsters to pursue their dreams. The two HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Shows have already proved to be a great success in bringing together international musicians, bands and performers and sharing the power of music online with music lovers. Moving forwards, HGC Broadband will continue to invite performers from around the world to join various events, also going all out to inspire young local musicians and enable them to shine bright on stage. Riding on the upcoming "Go Ahead, Performers!" campaign series, HGC Broadband hopes to cheer up all Hongkongers as we work together to overcome adversity.

