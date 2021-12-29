HGC Presents "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live

Celebrates Start of New Year Branding Campaign with Seven Groups, Singers and Musicians, including Endy Chow and ToNick, to Inspire Youth to Dream and Shine

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading fixed-line operator and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider that owns businesses across five continents. HGC provides full-fledged telecom, ICT solutions to enable top-notch broadband services and digital entertainment for the local market. The company is committed to ushering Hong Kong into a new era of diversity through the latest digital technologies, as well as global business insights. "Embracing challenge with a breakthrough mindset" has always been one of HGC's beliefs.

As the New Year approaches, the company will continue to empower the market through extensive innovations and forging close connections with the next generation. To celebrate and kick-start the all-new 2022 branding campaign, HGC has joined hands with planning partner, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), to present "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live. By inviting various talented musicians to perform on stage, HGC aims to inspire the young people to be bold, pursue their dreams and let their uniqueness shine.

"Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live will take place on 14 January 2022, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at VESSEL, next to the Kwun Tong Promenade. Local singer Endy Chow as well as local groups including ToNick, Chonotenki, The Black Sheepee and Wondergarl, will perform live at the concert. Hong Kong performers aside, two buskers, Xiaohainan (XHN) from Mainland China and Tyler Tseng from Taiwan, will also perform virtually, sharing the joy of the power of music with the audience in Hong Kong.

This outdoor concert sets the scene for the upcoming "Go Ahead, Performers!" campaign. In 2022, HGC aims to organize more events, for example, outdoor concerts and music contests to discover and support young musicians and performers in Hong Kong, enabling them to shine bright on stage. While the company is best known as a significant ICT service provider, delivering high-quality telecom and broadband services for the local market and globally, HGC is also dedicated to inspiring local youngsters to follow their dreams and promote the unique culture of Hong Kong.

The live stream of the concert will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk