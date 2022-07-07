HGC unveils edge digital infrastructure suite EdgeX by HGC(R) for the engines of the metaverse

HONG KONG, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, is announcing the launch of EdgeX by HGC®, a first-of-its-kind edge digital infrastructure platform ecosystem built to support OTTs' global expansion of the metaverse and the next generation internet.

With the metaverse expected to generate US$1.54 trillion in revenues by the end of the decade, from today's US$206.5 billion, according to PwC's Seeing is Believing report, companies across the globe are moving fast into this new segment.

However, many lack the knowledge, experience, or scale to build and manage the needed digital backbones to succeed, which require high levels of performance, redundant systems, and seamless integration across the different segments of digital infrastructure.

This is where the newly introduced EdgeX by HGC® set of services solves the problem by bringing together five fields of digital infrastructure and solutions under one umbrella for easy deployment, management, and scale. These include:

Connectivity: EdgeX by HGC® allows users to drastically reduce latency times, speed up market entry, and enjoy faster connectivity speeds by gaining access to HGC's ready-to-go platform Eyeball-as-a-Service® (EaaS), benefit from HGC's and the AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) long standing partnership, and also grants acees to the HGC's IP Transit (IPTx) family which delivers direct Internet connectivity via HGC's own international IP backbone network.

Cybersecurity: As a comprehensive cybersecurity solution provider, HGC ensures connections and assets are protected through a diversified 360-degree cybersecurity portfolio which is included in EdgeX by HGC®. The suite contains flagship solutions like Anti-DDoS, data security design, phishing assment, bot detection, penetration testing, and more.

Direct Cloud Connect: Building on strong foundations deployed with the world's leading cloud providers, subscribers of EdgeX by HGC® automatically gain access to enterprise-grade private network connectivity with dominated public cloud providers' direct connect services and applications which ease deployment, expansion and bypass public Internet congestion delivering on high uptime SLAs.

Data Center & Managed Services: For data center operators in particular, EdgeX by HGC® offers an expressway that enhances the connectivity ecosystem and greatly reduces latency times with essential interconnections easily deployed to HGC's global and regional hubs which include several points-of-presence (PoP) for OTTs. It also provides robust and easy manageable edge hosting computing capabilities including Public Cloud Direct Connections, and various Edge Compute Resources.

System Integration: With a lot of the world's data being created at the edge, EdgeX by HGC® also combines HGC's edge resources which enable rapid and widespread deployments through planning, design and integration.

EdgeX by HGC® is scalable, bespokable and can be used by companies of any size in any vertical from gaming to telecoms, OTTs, and any other enterprise that wishes to win in the digital space through a one-stop-shop solution that combines the horsepower of digital infrastructure into one solution platform designed to address the booming data demand sparked by the metaverse.

Commenting on the launch, Cliff Tam, HGC's International Business Senior Vice President for Global Data Strategy & Operations, said: "EdgeX by HGC® not only offers faster and smoother service delivery, but it also expands OTT services with increased edge agility to capitalize on the enormous growth potential around this sector. By allowing OTTs to offload their cloud infrastructure and colocation services while increasing the network speeds, we are enabling users to focus on pushing the boundaries of innovation which is so crutial as the metaverse begins to take shape."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

