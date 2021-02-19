HGCmore launches entry-level smartphone Samsung Galaxy A12 offers for leave home safe

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong is finally experiencing a reduction in new coronavirus cases, allowing for the reopening of many public leisure spaces and the easing of social distancing rules on businesses such as restaurants.

It is announced that the public will either have to scan the QR code through 'LeaveHomeSafe' mobile app or register contact details at venue. According to statistics, however, nearly 35% of elderly people aged 65 or above in Hong Kong do not have a smartphone^. To cater to market needs, HGCmore, a B2C one-stop-shop platform of HGC Broadband, is launching an entry-level smartphone Samsung Galaxy A12 offers*.

If people register as a member on HGCmore website (www.hgcmore.com), they can purchase Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black Color) at a discounted price of HK$1,499, with a 5GB/90-day local data SIM card.

HGCmore will continue to search for different grades and models of mobile phone options for customers to meet their different needs.

* Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions, please refer to: https://www.hgcbroadband.com/en/pages/terms-conditions

^ Source: The Census and Statistics Department "Thematic Household Survey Report No. 69"

For promotion details, please refer to https://www.hgcmore.com/en/c04552

