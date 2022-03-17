HH Global win new business with PepsiCo in APAC

BEIJING, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from a highly competitive process, we are delighted to announce that HH Global has been selected as PepsiCo's print and POSM procurement partner in China.

This is a significant win for our APAC region, that will see HH Global managing, procuring, and adding value to the PepsiCo China supply chain. This agreement will also see additional synergies being introduced across the 23 countries in which HH Global currently works with PepsiCo, so we can continue to improve the services we offer, such as our industry-leading sustainability program.

The combination of HH Global's technology, spend leverage, and expert industry knowledge will help PepsiCo China unlock enormous potential in their print and POSM products. We will be procuring items for multiple PepsiCo brands and distributing them across all outlets in China, to drive added value, savings, and challenge the status quo over our multi-year contract term.

Ian Sullivan, APAC Business Director at HH Global said: 'We are thrilled to be extending our long-standing global relationship with PepsiCo, with the onboarding of PepsiCo China. From the outset, there has been excellent engagement with a clear strategy, that has allowed us to align the strategic goals of our two companies. I would like to thank the numerous stakeholders from both businesses, who have put so much work into making this happen. I have no doubt this collaboration will be a fantastic long-term success.'

PepsiCo China explained: 'We chose to partner with HH Global due to their diverse service offering, value for money, and expertise. HH Global's insights on how PepsiCo China can increase our marketing ROI was key to this award. Their knowledge of how our company operates across the world, and how we strive to put our customers at the heart of our business will be hugely beneficial in this partnership.'