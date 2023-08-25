H&H Group achieves robust double-digit top-line growth in the first half of 2023, setting the Group up for a positive growth outlook for the full year

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global family nutrition company, Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (HKSE: 1112), has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, delivering double-digit top-line growth to place the Group on a strong trajectory for the remainder of the year.



The Group achieved revenue growth of 17.2% on a reported and like-for-like (“LFL”) basis and positive EBITDA margin across each of its three strategic business pillars, as well as healthy profitability and cash flow

High-margin and fast-growing nutritional supplements across three business pillars have become the largest revenue contributor, making up 60.1% of the Group’s total revenue

Adult Nutrition and Care (ANC) segment has now become the Group’s largest growth contributor delivering revenue growth of 43.2% on a LFL basis, led by a strong first half for Swisse which celebrated surpassing AUD$1billion in global sales 1

Baby Nutrition and Care (BNC) segment confined to low single-digit sales decline (-2.1% on a LFL basis) amid strong market headwinds, partly offset by growth in Biostime paediatric probiotic and nutritional supplements

Pet Nutrition and Care (PNC) segment delivered strong revenue growth of 21.4% on a LFL basis, with Zesty Paws officially recognised as the no.1 Brand of Pet Supplements in the US 2

The Group has further improved its net leverage to 3.40x (30 June 2023) and remains on track to deleverage its balance sheet in the coming years

Furthered sustainability progress, including submitting science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), to continue to drive long-term growth with impact

Maintained stable dividend pay-out ratio of 50% consistent with the previous periods

1 Swisse, Total Net Revenue (Global), AUD, LTM 30 June 2023

2 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, value sales in RSP, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim

