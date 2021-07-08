hi Announces Investment from Hashed to Accelerate Growth

South Korean blockchain-focused investment group joins push for mass adoption

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's first membership-powered financial service for crypto and fiat - hi - announces a strategic investment partnership with South Korean blockchain fund, Hashed. The investment will be used to accelerate hi's impressive early membership growth.

hi's pilot service is a cross-ecosystem financial services platform through the world's most popular social media messengers, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. In less than two months of private-beta, hi has already amassed 300,000+ members from over 130 countries. Building a global and engaged membership base, hi seeks to build the world's first membership economy grounded in transparency and community - not profits.

Founded by former CEO of Bitcoin.com Stefan Rüst, and former CMO of Crypto.com Sean Rach, the hi team is composed of leading figures from some of the world's most pioneering tech and finance companies, including Tencent, Alibaba, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Founded in 2017, and with a footprint that spans Seoul and Silicon Valley, Hashed's global portfolio includes investments in EOS, Ethereum and Terra.

Hashed CEO & Managing Partner, Simon Kim said: "The vision for hi epitomises our belief that technology should be used to empower better futures for individuals. Our values are completely aligned - both parties view this as a consequential moment in human history where the global financial system needs reinventing. We intend to contribute resources, infrastructure and network to be a driving force in rapidly unlocking hi's full potential. "

"We could not be more excited and humbled by this support," added hi Co-founder, Sean Rach. "South Korea has a rich history of adopting new technologies first. With the experience and exceptional track record Hashed brings, as well as the multiplier effect of their international network, we will drive mass adoption for hi."

This news follows the recent announcement that hi has also added backing from Longling Investment Group, led by China's preeminent angel investor Mike Cai.

About Hashed

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs and engineers in 2017, Hashed is the preeminent blockchain firm in Asia with a portfolio that spans the globe. The Hashed mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain by investing their own resources and empowering a new wave of entrepreneurs and innovators who are creating this future. For more information, visit hashed.com .

About hi

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger, Viber and others). For more information, visit hi.com .

For more information, please contact: Sam Christian, email: sam@hi.com

