Hi-Chew Will Expand Ad Campaign to TV

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Chew is rolling out a new advertising campaign on streaming TV channels in Australia. The candy maker will also add YouTube in Australia and New Zealand to the hit campaign that has been running on Facebook and Instagram since October.



The campaign will focus on an animated video titled "Fruit Wrestlers," with social media platforms featuring new creative executions.



"Young people are the heart of our market, and these media are best for reaching them," said Terry Kawabe, Managing Director of Morinaga Asia Pacific Co., which distributes the famous Japanese fruit chew. "The digital campaign we launched in recent months has achieved success beyond my dreams, with over 500,000 video views! The addition of TV will only increase that impact."



The campaign will promote Coles Supermarkets as well as the Hi-Chew website, so consumers can easily find nearby retail outlets.



On YouTube, the animated video will run as an ad prior to the selected content. Both 30-second and 6-second versions will help increase reach. The campaign is expected to generate tens of thousands of video views per day.



Building on Hi-Chew's theme "Fortune Flavours the Bold," the campaign will also feature whimsical new ads which ask the question, "What's your flavour?"



"The use of humour will increase viewing and sharing," said Cec Parnell, Creative Director of ad agency Sponge, "and funny videos are far more likely to be viewed multiple times. We'll further engage our audience with a challenge -- asking them to nominate their favourite flavour."



In Australia, Hi-Chew is ranged at selected Coles stores nationwide. In New Zealand, the fruit chews are sold at various retailers nationwide, including Pak 'n Save and New World.



Packaging includes sticks in Grape, Strawberry, Green Apple, and Mango, as well as peg bags of Original Mix (100g Grape, Strawberry, Green Apple), Tropical Mix (90g Mango, Pineapple, Orange), and Sweet & Sour (90g Lemon, Grapefruit, Watermelon). Two new mixes will be added to the line in the near future.



"Hi-Chew is Japan's #1 selling soft candy for a reason," said Anthony King, Managing Director of Australian distributor Grocery Corporation. "As we continue to expand our product line, and Hi-Chew continues to invest in marketing, sales will continue to grow."



Hi-Chew was created in 1975 by Morinaga & Co., Ltd., one of Japan's "Big 4" confectionery companies. The fruit chews have been offered in more than 170 flavours, and achieved global sales success.



Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1060499/hi_chew_Logo.jpg?p=medium600