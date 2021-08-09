The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP

Withdrawals Enabled Along with Listing on the World's Largest Decentralized Exchange

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hi , a not-for-profit fintech bridging the divide between traditional fintech and crypto, has enabled withdrawals of hi Dollars (HI), the hi Platfrom's membership token, and announced the listing of HI on Uniswap, the world's largest decentralized exchange. This comes shortly after creation of the hi Dollar token on August 1 and the initial minting of 351 million tokens.

The hi Dollar entitles members to benefit from a growing number of financial services provided by hi. Members will earn great rates, send funds, make payments, and exchange both traditional and crypto currencies with no added fees and no markups. hi recently launched its web app (web.hi.com) and will soon release a mobile app.

HI is an ERC-20 (based on the Ethereum blockchain) making listings on both decentralized and centralized exchanges easier. The hi Dollar is not a stablecoin and this listing is the beginning of the public trading of the token.

hi is committed to transparency and has placed the token addresses of all corporate wallets in the whitepaper (available at hi.com). The transparency of the Ethereum blockchain also means that users will be able to see new mints and the distribution of tokens.

"This is another key milestone for hi. Having gained nearly 800,000 members in under three months, this listing marks the beginning of public trading of the hi Dollar. Will will seek further listings in due course," said Sean Rach, Co-founder of hi. "With our focus on mass adoption, we look forward to enabling credit/debit card purchases soon and can't wait to share our mobile app with our growing community."

About hi

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger and others). Learn more and get hi at hi.com.

