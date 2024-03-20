Hiber Acquires Srett Industrie

Today marks a pivotal moment as Hiber, a frontrunner of well and pipeline integrity solutions, acquires Srett Industrie, a leading IoT LoRaWAN enabled hardware manufacturer for ATEX environments.

Today marks a pivotal moment as Hiber, a frontrunner of well and pipeline integrity solutions, acquires Srett Industrie, a leading IoT LoRaWAN enabled hardware manufacturer for ATEX environments. This combination will add R&D and manufacturing capabilities to the existing HiberHilo operations and clients around the globe. It will further speed up innovation in well integrity & monitoring technology for remote locations.



Through this acquisition, Hiber, with its HiberHilo solutions, covers a complete range of end to end IoT solutions: Hardware, LoRaWAN combined with advanced satellite, 3G/4G or LAN connectivity, and Data.



The solutions provide 24/7 remote asset monitoring (pressure, temperature, flow), as well as remote valve actuation. Hiber & Srett Industrie already serve 8 of the 10 Global Oil & Gas and Hydrogen majors in all continents.



Erik Boertje, Managing Director of Hiber, expresses his enthusiasm stating,“This is a significant moment for Hiber. This acquisition is an important step forward, and together, we look forward to accelerating to deliver sustainable and safe IoT solutions for the energy industry."



“Having worked closely with Hiber over the past years, I am confident that together we will better support the energy industry, and minimise its carbon footprint and HSE exposure while improving operation efficiencies.” says Philippe Gambier, General Manager of Srett Industrie.



Following the acquisition, Srett Industrie will operate under the renowned brand name, Hiber.

