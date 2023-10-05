Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds Announces Professional Delivery and Installation Service In New York City, New Jersey, and Surrounding Areas

New York, United States – Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds, one of the leading providers of high-quality, American-made Murphy beds, is excited to announce it is now offering professional delivery and comprehensive installation service for customers in New York City, New Jersey, and within a 4-hour radius of New York City. The new service is designed […]

Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds, one of the leading providers of high-quality, American-made Murphy beds, is excited to announce it is now offering professional delivery and comprehensive installation service for customers in New York City, New Jersey, and within a 4-hour radius of New York City.

The new service is designed to help customers who do not own a big enough vehicle to safely transport their Murphy bed or the specific tools needed to successfully install their new purchase. By opting for Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds delivery and installation, customers can expect an efficient, friendly, and premier service.

A Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds spokesperson said, “Leave the installation to us! Our expert team will not only set up your Murphy bed but also ensure the removal of all packaging materials. You’ll be left with a lasting, high-quality product designed to serve you a lifetime. Book a murphy bed showroom appointment today to find the perfect Murphy bed solution for your home.”

Real Wood Murphy Beds

Since its establishment in 2013, Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds has stood out as a high-quality supplier of murphy beds in NYC, distinguished by its authentic real wood Murphy beds and variety of budget-friendly alternatives to suit diverse needs. Some of the Murphy beds available at Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds include:

Vertical Wall Bed

Created to provide comfort to small spaces, a vertical wall bed will allow customers to save space or even create a guest room out of an office.

Vertical Melamine Metro – This vertical Murphy bed comes with a selection of customizable options, such as bed size, finish, and handle color, making it a convenient, simple, and lower-cost option that keeps rooms neat and open.

Vertical Table Face – A functional vertical Murphy bed option, the Vertical Table Face has a drop-down table that opens up to become a useful work surface.

Horizontal Beds

Horizontal Murphy beds offer customers with low ceiling clearance to have a Murphy bed, as well as the option to include upper cabinets for additional storage space.

Horizontal Chelsea Point – With 11 ½” brushed chrome handles, faux double doors, and drawers, the Horizontal Chelsea Point Murphy bed’s sleek wardrobe cabinet design will compliment any room’s décor.

Horizontal Barn Face – If a customer wants a more rustic, modern feel to their home, the Horizontal Barn Face Murphy bed at com will provide character to the room while also providing a comfortable bed.

Vertical and Horizontal Side Cabinets

To accompany its extensive array of Murphy beds, Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds additionally offers customers various beautifully designed vertical and horizontal side cabinets with the choice to include lighting, nightstands, glass shelves, and cabinet placement.

VC206 – This eye-catching vertical side cabinet offers plenty of exposed shelf space, one full extension drawer, a practical pull-out stand, and a bottom door for hidden storage.

VC204 – The vertical VC204 allows customers to display their decorative items on fully adjustable shelves at the top or to tuck their things away in the three full extension drawers provided at the bottom.

HC205 – A horizontal side cabinet option, the HC205 has plenty of hidden storage with one door on top, an adjustable shelf, and three drawers on the bottom.

HC207 – At Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds’ website, customers will find the stunning HC207. This horizontal side cabinet offers hidden storage at the top, one full extension drawer, a practical pull-out nightstand, and a bottom door for hidden storage. It also comes standard with two wooden shelves and fully adjustable shelves that allow customers to accommodate different size objects.

To find out more about Hide-N-Go Sleep Murphy Beds and its professional delivery and comprehensive installation service for customers in New York City, New Jersey, and within a 4-hour radius of New York City, please visit the website at https://hidengosleep.com/.

