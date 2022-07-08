HIF Global begins approval process for its first carbon neutral eFuels manufacturing facility in Australia

Located in Tasmania, the facility plans to produce up to 100 million litres per year of carbon neutral eFuels

SYDNEY, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIF Global, the world's leading eFuels company, announced today that it has begun the development of Australia's first large-scale, carbon-neutral eFuels production facility in Tasmania. HIF Asia Pacific, a wholly owned subsidiary of HIF Global, filed a Notice of Intent (NoI) with the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority (EPA) seeking approval for the facility, which will be located in north-west Tasmania.

Cesar Norton, President and CEO of HIF Global, said, "Our global plan is to produce over 8 billion liters a year of carbon neutral eFuels - enough to decarbonise 5 million vehicles. Australia represents our third decarbonisation hub around the world. Australia has exceptional renewable energy resources that can be transformed into liquid fuels and used in existing engines. Today, we begin the first step in Tasmania to produce hydrogen from renewable energy, capture carbon dioxide from a biogenic source and produce highly competitive eFuels that will be the carbon-neutral energy of tomorrow."

HIF Asia Pacific CEO Ignacio Hernandez explained, "At full operations, the HIF Tasmania facility is expected to produce up to 100 million litres per year of carbon neutral eFuels, reducing global CO 2 emissions by approximately 260,000 tons per year, the equivalent of decarbonising 52,000 cars on the road today. We expect to begin construction in 2024, prioritising local employment and technology. We look forward to working with our Australian partners as we develop this facility, which will help revolutionise the decarbonisation of global transportation."

The HIF Tasmania Carbon Neutral eFuel Facility will be located approximately 30 km south of Burnie. With 250 megawatts of electrolyser capacity and at least 40 years of operating life, the facility design is similar to other eFuels facilities in Chile and the United States that HIF Global is preparing for construction in 2023. The HIF Tasmania facility has been designed to be emissions free, with the water for electrolysis primarily extracted from biowaste.

About eFuels

Electricity based fuels, or eFuels, are clean, carbon neutral fuels produced from renewable energy, green hydrogen and carbon dioxide taken from the atmosphere. eFuels have the same chemical properties as fossil-based fuels and, as a result, can be used as direct substitutes in existing engines and infrastructure.

About HIF Global

HIF Global is the world leading eFuels company, developing projects to convert hydrogen made using low-cost renewable power into carbon neutral liquid eFuels that can be transported and utilised in existing infrastructure. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels to make decarbonisation of the planet possible. HIF Chile, HIF USA, HIF Asia Pacific, and HIF EMEA are wholly owned subsidiaries of HIF Global. HIF Chile is currently constructing the Haru Oni Demonstration Facility in Magallanes, Chile. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com.

