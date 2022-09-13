High-Quality Taiwanese Products Are Delivered Directly to the Doorstep - PChomeSEA "MIT Brand Month" Promotion Campaign Launches From Now until Oct 15

TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PChomeSEA, a subsidiary of Taiwan's largest e-commerce platform PChome Online Inc. and Singapore's largest e-commerce platform for Taiwanese products, is committed to providing high-quality Taiwanese products straight to a consumer's doorstep. From now until October 15, PChomeSEA is holding a promotional activity called "MIT Brand Month" on the Qoo10. Products with the MIT Smile Product Certification are made in Taiwan (MIT) from materials with a certificate of origin and have undergone a rigorous product accreditation process entailing quality inspection and factory quality management. The MIT Smile logo consists of a pinkish-red smiling face within a silver-blue imprint of Taiwan's outline. The logo symbolizes validity of the product's quality, safety, and reliability. The wide array of Taiwanese-made products with the MIT Smile logo featured on the promotional webpage includes cultural and creative products, household goods, renowned stationery brands, and maternity products. All products sold start at a 15% discount, and instant discount coupons are given out on a weekly basis, with rebates of up to SGD$15. With the number of promotions and discounts available for high-quality, affordable MIT smile logo products consumers will save more by shopping directly at home.



PChomeSEA gathers high-quality MIT brands and provides multiple recommended products for consumers: