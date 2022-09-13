High-Quality Taiwanese Products Are Delivered Directly to the Doorstep - PChomeSEA "MIT Brand Month" Promotion Campaign Launches From Now until Oct 15

TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PChomeSEA, a subsidiary of Taiwan's largest e-commerce platform PChome Online Inc. and Singapore's largest e-commerce platform for Taiwanese products, is committed to providing high-quality Taiwanese products straight to a consumer's doorstep. From now until October 15, PChomeSEA is holding a promotional activity called "MIT Brand Month" on the Qoo10. Products with the MIT Smile Product Certification are made in Taiwan (MIT) from materials with a certificate of origin and have undergone a rigorous product accreditation process entailing quality inspection and factory quality management. The MIT Smile logo consists of a pinkish-red smiling face within a silver-blue imprint of Taiwan's outline. The logo symbolizes validity of the product's quality, safety, and reliability. The wide array of Taiwanese-made products with the MIT Smile logo featured on the promotional webpage includes cultural and creative products, household goods, renowned stationery brands, and maternity products. All products sold start at a 15% discount, and instant discount coupons are given out on a weekly basis, with rebates of up to SGD$15. With the number of promotions and discounts available for high-quality, affordable MIT smile logo products consumers will save more by shopping directly at home.
PChomeSEA gathers high-quality MIT brands and provides multiple recommended products for consumers:
- SIMBALION : With the Cream Lion as the mascot, SIMBALION is the preferred brand of stationery and art supplies in Taiwan that offers excellent product quality.
- Sun Flower : As a local undergarment brand, Sun Flower guarantees top-quality products that provides consumers high-end skin care.
- EverBonanza : EverBonanza, an expert in health soap, uses natural vegetable oils and certified essential oils to manufactures soaps in a natural way, which causes no burden on the body and no hazard to the environment.
- Dr.L-3 : Dr.L-3 is a professional cosmetic medicine salon skin care brand of Taiwan. With the intention to restore the most pure and original skin, Dr.L-3 offers products with no artificial dyes as well as alcohol.
- Dye-free Towels : The ingredients Dye-free Towels uses are natural and healthy with the idea of preserving the original and pure fabrics. The towels are made of low-carbon and environmentally friendly materials and wrapped in gift boxes in minimalist artsy style which are must-buy products for consumers who values the concept of environmental protection.
- KimYuFong Stone Art : KimYuFong Stone creates one-of-a-kind arts with natural jade unique to eastern Taiwan in combination of classical beauty and modern aesthetics.
- PChomeSEA-「MIT Brand Month」online shop：https://www.qoo10.sg/gmkt.inc/Special/Special.aspx?sid=232530