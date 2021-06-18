High Sales of UltraCore Brands Leads Male Performance Company to Hire New CEO

UltraCore Brands board taps new CEO to preside over rapidly-expanding health and wellness brand in light of record-breaking sales

—

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (Via Marketers Media) -- UltraCore Brands, the New York-based leading health and wellness solutions provider and creator of best-selling products Male UltraCore™, proudly announced today that Jonathan Wood will be its new CEO to preside over its day-to-day operations and expansion into new markets.

Wood was formerly in charge of UltraCore Brands' North America distribution. Under his guidance, UltraCore Brands grew its sales to record levels, coinciding with the release of the highly-successful UltraCore product line, featuring over 12 new expertly-formulated products that run the gamut from heart health, weight loss, performance improvement, and many more.

Wood said: “I am positively thrilled to be taking over the daily operations of UltraCore Brands, a company that I love creating products and delivering true and long-lasting value to our customers all over the world. We've accomplished so much in a span of a few years and I look forward to continuing work closely with the board and their respective teams and continue the great work that they've started. I am honored to have been chosen and I relish the opportunity to take UltraCore Brands to the next level. With our new offices in North America, we are in a strategic position to continue our expansion in the region and in the rest of the world."

This announcement comes off the heels after UltraCore Brands announced the opening of its new branch in Los Angeles, owing to the significantly increasing demand for its suite of performance-boosting supplements powered by superior technologies.

John Giardino, UltraCore Brands founder, said: "Thanks to the work that Jonathan put into developing the company and driving its growth, we feel that he is the right person to lead UltraCore Brands in its next phase of development: expanding our market share in the rest of the region as well as globally. With his extensive experience in the industry as well as UltraCore Brands, he has brought his acumen for increasing sales to the entire organization. I am 100% confident in the ability of Jonathan to take the company to the next level and deliver on the massive opportunities in front of us."

This development follows the announcement of UltraCore Brands' latest office established in Los Angeles, demonstrating the dynamic growth of the company. Wood said: "I share the same commitment that our founders have in creating solutions of the highest quality and potency, and it is my duty to safeguard the sterling reputation the company has enjoyed since its inception — one focusing on delivering the best possible value to our clients as possible."

