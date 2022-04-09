High School Entrepreneurship Program – Student Business Leader Training Launched

—

Ms. Aadum’s new Founder’s Program aims to provide students with the business skills necessary to thrive in the real world, something she found lacking from her early education.

More information is available at https://fijehaadum.com

Ms. Aadum and her team are on a 5-year mission to help 100 high schools, colleges, and universities to launch The Founder’s Program and introduce students to entrepreneurial education and better prepare them for their future.

Business is the most studied bachelor’s degree in the U.S., however, for most students, this is the first time that they will have undergone formal business and entrepreneurial education. After teaching for more than a decade, Fijeh Aadum began to wonder why early schooling did not prepare students and is now working to bring this education to younger pupils.

The new program provides a hands-on, intensive curriculum backed up with both theoretical and practical training to produce a class of well-rounded business graduates.

As well as formal education and practical skills, students of The Founder’s Program also have access to mentoring from top executives from a range of different industries, to get real-life advice and work experience.

Fijeh also runs an online school, the Spartan Academy, which aims to equip students of all ages with employable skills and build a community of professionals by providing exclusive access to educational content, learning tools, coaching, and mentorship from experts in the field.

Another of Ms. Aadum’s many ground-breaking initiatives is Endevvr, a virtual program that helps high school students to start their own companies. The program was started at the University of Pennsylvania and has spread to include a wide network of institutions and mentors including Harvard Business School. The program involves a hands-on teaching method, requiring participants to build real companies rather than sitting in a classroom.

Fijeh Aadum has been a teacher and coach for many years, starting businesses across three continents and working with high-profile companies and brands to increase their profits and streamline their business models.

A satisfied customer said that “I look forward to her coaching sessions because she shares issues that have long-lasting implications. Her practical ideas are wholistic as they impact every area of life, goal-setting, resilience.”

Interested readers can find out more about The Founder’s Program and book a consultation at https://academy.fijehaadum.com

