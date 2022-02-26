High-Volume Crypto Trading Platform – Decentralized Exchange Project Launched

Venice Swap, the new cryptocurrency exchange service, has launched its platform and is accepting applications for new accounts as of February 2022.

—

The new exchange features high-volume trading and fast verification. The platform is hosted on a decentralized ecosystem of applications rather than a single central exchange, allowing traders access to many powerful tools at once.

To learn more, visit https://veniceswap.com

Venice Swap’s new platform has been launched to provide a home for high-volume crypto traders looking to escape the fee-ridden landscape of modern mainstream exchanges. Many of Venice Swap’s competitors do not even allow traders to truly own the crypto they are trading, which is another problem the new platform seeks to solve.

Generally, in the modern era of crypto trading, the biggest obstacle to success is excessive platform fees cutting into gains. Sometimes fees of nearly 5% are leveraged on high-volume trades, depending on the asset.

Venice Swap’s mission is to pare down the fees that traders must pay without sacrificing security or convenience in exchange. The new platform promises all the intuitive features of other major platforms, but without the intrusive interference by the platform.

This new exchange also comes with the added benefit of its own native token, which enforces transactions made on the platform. The Venice token allows traders to engage directly with the asset they are interested in trading through an Automated Market Maker, rather than with competing orders sent by their peers.

The platform offers full compatibility with all smart devices as well as mobile support. The app offers a simple front end with an easy-to-use dashboard that houses all the tools that traders will use to get started.

In terms of security, Venice Swap has taken extreme precautions to ensure that bad actors cannot intervene in trading. By storing the majority of the assets in “cold” wallets (off-network), they ensure that no one can access the assets until trading has been conducted and verified.

One reviewer on Reddit had the following to say, “The project is professionally implemented and has a clear development plan. It has been created by a very professional and experienced team. Without a doubt, this is one of the best projects.”

Interested parties should visit https://veniceswap.com

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Gianluca Busato

Email: Send Email

Organization: Venice Swap

Address: 60 Laisvės prospektas, Vilnius, Vilniaus apskritis 05120, Lithuania

Website: https://veniceswap.com/

Release ID: 89065418