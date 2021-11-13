Highest Award for Sustainable Environmental Projects Presented at COP26 Climate Summit

VIENNA, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an extremely exciting ceremony, the Energy Globe Foundation announced the world winners in the five categories: Earth, Fire, Water, Air and Youth on November 8. A total of almost 3,000 implemented environmental projects from 187 countries participated in this private initiative from Austria. For the first time in the 22-year history of the Energy Globe, there were five instead of three nominees in each of the five categories. This was decided by the international jury, chaired by Maneka Gandhi, due to the large number of innovative and outstanding projects submitted.

In the Fire category, which showed as the main goal how to produce and use energy without emissions, there were three winners. The wave power plant "UNI WAVE200 KING ISLAND WAVE ENERGY PROJECT" from Australia, which produces green electricity around the clock; the power plant "SUN TO LIQUID" from Spain, which produces liquid fuel from solar energy, and the project "ELECTRIC THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE" from Germany, where green surplus electricity is stored thermally and can be converted back into electricity at any time using generators.

In the Air category, the goal was to avoid emissions or to make released CO2 harmless through storage. Two winners demonstrated solutions for the international shipping industry, where more than 1 billion tons of CO2 are released annually. The winning project "NORSEPOWER ROTOR SAILS" from Finland shows how wind power can be used to reduce emissions. The winning project "BEHYDRO HYDROGEN DUAL-FUEL ENGINE" from Belgium uses green hydrogen for this purpose.

In the Earth category, the focus was on sustainable buildings and environmentally friendly agriculture. The winning project "ECO FOOD DEHYDRATORS" from Egypt shows how fruit can be preserved by a simple drying process, thus avoiding harvest losses of around 50%.

The Water category showed projects on how to provide clean drinking water in developing countries and how to use water efficiently in agriculture. The winning project "WATERSHARED BANK" comes from Bolivia, where around 10,000 landowners keep an area of 400,000 hectares fertile by means of "water factories".

The Youth category was also very exciting. The objective was to involve children and young people in the implementation of sustainable projects. The winning project "PLASTIC WASTE RECYCLING IN HAU GIANG" from Vietnam shows how school children are motivated to collect separate waste, which is then purchased by recycling companies. The proceeds are used to support the children's education.

All nominees, who offer solutions in various fields, can be found at www.energyglobe.info, as well as the top celebrities from all five continents who participated in the award ceremony.

Energy Globe shows once again great and innovative environmental projects from all over the world and how through an active cooperation of consumers, business and politics, future generations will certainly find a future worth living.

