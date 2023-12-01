Highland Titles is a family-owned business selling gift-sized land plots of Scottish land. To bolster the festive spirits, the company will issue $25 gift cards to 2,000 households in Highland Glen Park in Utah.

While modern dictionaries prefer the term “landlord”, the history and culture-rich Scotland still recognizes traditional landowner titles. “Laird” literally means ‘landowner’ in Scottish. “Lord” is the English translation and “Lady” is the female equivalent. Highland Titles is a UK-based family-owned business keeping this tradition alive and well, selling petite plots of Scottish land, and enabling people across all compass points to become Lairds in their own right.

Highland Titles has been operating for close to two decades, and the popularity of its gift-sized land plots has created a unique market of both land and exquisite titles.

The company owns four nature reserves in Scotland, including the Highland Titles Nature Reserve at Duror, the Kilnaish Estate, Glen Nant, and Mountainview.

“Highland Titles has been trading since 2006. We have more than 300,000 customers in over 100 countries worldwide. More than 30,000 people have visited our nature reserve to find their plot, and the majority come from overseas,” said Highland Titles’ spokesperson.

The first official Highland Titles nature reserve at Duror opened its doors in 2007. Sheltering a wide variety of species including the endangered red squirrel and black grouse, the nature reserve was destined to become a number one tourist attraction.

Part of the reason why Duror is so famous is the fact that it officially broke a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest bug hotel in March 2022 – a true testament to Highland Titles’ conservation efforts.

Highland Titles owns 130 acres of the stunning National Nature Reserve of Glen Nant. Stretching between Taynuilt and Bute, this wooded area is a nature reserve safeguarding a variety of trees, such as wych elm, sallows, gean, and many others.

As the company’s spokesperson underscored, Highland Titles’ plan for Glen Nant was to keep it as close to its original beauty as possible, stating:

“Glen Nant is a very different project to our other nature reserves. Whilst the reserves at Duror, Mountainview, and Kilnaish have scope for long-term rewilding projects, the land at Glen Nant is untouched ancient oak woodland and we simply aim to protect it and keep it that way,” the spokesperson said.

Mountainview, a 180-acre of land overlooking the legendary Loch Loyne, and the Kilnaish Estate spanning across the Kintyre Peninsula are the remaining two nature reserves owned and managed by the Highland Titles team.

To celebrate the upcoming festive season and inspire more people to become Lords and Ladies, Highland Titles will be giving away $50,000 to families in Highland, Utah in the coming days. Complimentary $25 gift cards will be awarded to 2,000 households in Highland Glen Park, making the already-affordable gift-sized land plots even more accessible.

The smallest plot size offered by Highland Titles costs merely $30, but the company’s spokesperson noted that owners of gift cards can redeem them when purchasing larger plots as well.

All plots offered by Highland Titles pertain to real pieces of land backed by real legal rights. Knowing that many of its customers might not have the time to visit Scotland in person, Highland Titles offers a sophisticated Augmented Reality app that enables users to explore three-dimensional replicas of Highland Titles nature reserves, choose digital plots, and decorate them with virtual structures and accessories.

Diligent conservation efforts, affordable prices, and commitment to excellence have made Highland Titles the leading brand in the contemporary market. With over 15,800+ overwhelmingly positive reviews on Trustpilot and an exemplary score of 4.6/5.0, it confirmed that the trust current Lords and Ladies have placed in Highland Titles is well deserved.

Highland Titles continues to work on preserving the floral & animal wildlife in its reserves, and offers a time-limited store-wide discount on all plot purchases and encourages new customers to learn more about its offerings on the official site.



