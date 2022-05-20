Highlights of China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022: Tracing Its 7 Years' Splendid History Back

GUIYANG, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will be held online on May 26, 2022. As the world's first national-level expo with the theme of big data, this expo has been held for seven consecutive sessions since 2015. Looking back, a series of highlights impressed us.

In 2015, the expo issued the Big Data Guiyang Declaration and a great number of cutting-edge technologies and products in the industry.

The expo was upgraded to a national-level event the next year. It also released videos and published reports overseas for the first time, covering North America and parts of Europe and Southeast Asia.

During the next two years, the expo showed a batch of significant technologies and products. For instance, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 exhibited China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope supercomputing technology for the first time.

In 2019, several high-end dialogues were held on the most influential topics in the industry, such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the industrial Internet. Also, a series of professional forums were held in the five major sections including technological innovation, data security, digital economy, integration development, cooperation and exchange.

China International Big Data Industry Expo 2020 launched a series of activities and innovated the content and form of communication. 16 sponsoring media made full use of new technologies and means of news communication to produce a large number of attractive content, including H5, animations and short videos, etc.

The expo was held both online and offline for the first time in 2021. It realized the cloud conference, cloud exhibition and cloud negotiation on a global scale, which further promoted the expo to become a major international event in the industry.

This year, the expo will closely follow the annual theme of "grabbing new digital opportunities and enjoying digital value". Compared with previous years, the forum setting and the release of results will focus more on the national digital economy development strategy and pay more attention to cutting-edge science and technology. Based on Guizhou's strategic positioning, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will also emphasize innovation in the transformation of technological achievements, and hope to explore experience for industrial upgrading and the construction of digital China.

To be specific, this year's expo will closely follow the trends of the global Internet, big data, cloud computing, digital twins and metaverse to explore new opportunities for a digital technology revolution and industrial transformation. Furthermore, this expo will focus on the deep integration of big data with the real economy, social governance, people's livelihood, and rural revitalization. The use of data to transform traditional industries in a full-chain manner will also be involved.

In February, 2022, China announced the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters, which would channel more computing resources from eastern regions to less-developed but resource-rich western regions. Therefore, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will highlight this new move and the construction of China's Big Data Valley.

More importantly, the deep integration of big data and the real economy is inseparable from the transformation and application of innovative achievements. This year's expo will thus present awards for global big data leading scientific and technological achievements, negotiate with the owners of the relevant achievements, and give policy support to those who have successfully signed the contract.

At the same time, the expo will continue to strengthen the follow-up services and publicity of the relevant awards, make key recommendations for particularly outstanding scientific and technological achievements, and organize roadshows. Overall, this year's expo will strive to promote the application of high-quality achievements and help first-class enterprises develop.

In order to satisfy the audiences, this year's expo will take advantage of new means of communication. For instance, the expo will use smart conference services, virtual beings, blockchain and low-latency transmission technologies. In this way, this expo will provide an interactive platform for online exhibitions and business matching to the world, and bring an immersive experience to the audience.

In recent years, Guizhou has accelerated the construction of the country's first national-level comprehensive pilot zone for big data, and big data has been its strategic choice to promote economic transformation and high-quality development. According to statistics, Guizhou's growth rate of the digital economy has ranked the first in the country for 6 consecutive years.

China International Big Data Industry Expo has also developed into an international event to showcase the latest achievements and lead the development of the industry. The expo can create a world-class platform for exchanging development ideas and creating opportunities for cooperation. This year's expo will also make history.