HIKMICRO Unveils HABROK 4K at IWA 2024, Sets New Standards in Daytime Hunting

At the IWA Outdoor Classics 2024, a premier global event for the hunting and target sports sector, HIKMICRO introduced its latest product, the HABROK 4K, marking a notable development in daytime hunting technology.

Embracing the brand new theme, “Explore Daytime Hunting in a New Way,” HIKMICRO sets the stage for a different experience in hunting.



Recognized for its innovative contributions to the hunting market, HIKMICRO's launching of the HABROK 4K aligns with its strategic focus on enhancing daytime hunting experiences through advanced technologies. The HABROK 4K combines full-color 5.5~22x60 binocular, thermal monocular, and laser rangefinder (LRF) – all in a single device to change how hunters engage with the wilderness in the daytime.



The HABROK 4K integrates dual-camera technology, combining thermal and CMOS sensors to offer hunters superior observation capabilities. Unlike traditional binoculars, the HABROK 4K provides thermal channels for rapid searching, ensuring no heat signature goes unnoticed, even in challenging conditions. This product is designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of hunting practices during the day, merging the best thermal and digital technology advantages while maintaining the classic look of traditional daytime binoculars.



"The introduction of the HABROK 4K at IWA 2024 represents a milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence in the hunting industry," said a Brand Global Manager of HIKMICRO. "Our new daytime strategy, embodied by the HABROK 4K, is set to redefine the standards of hunting equipment, offering users a seamless integration of thermal and digital technologies."

Transforming Daylight Hunting with HIKMICRO's Technological Leap



The HABROK 4K boasts a 1.4K UHD image resolution and a digital zoom feature, allowing hunters to identify the sex and age of deer from distances of 100-150m. Additionally, its 1200m thermal detection range and 1000m laser rangefinder with ±1 meter accuracy illustrate HIKMICRO's focus on precision and reliability.



These features, combined with the ability to record video and audio without external connections and the device's traditional daytime binocular appearance, deliver HIKMICRO’s ambition to bring advantages to daytime hunters, making the HABROK 4K the digital hunting daywalker.



"Our dual-camera technology enhances the hunter's ability to locate and observe prey and ensures ethical hunting practices through accurate ranging," the Brand Global Manager added. "The HABROK 4K demonstrates our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in hunting technology."



An industry expert, who requested anonymity, added: “This product could redefine hunting styles, offering unprecedented capabilities to hunters. We're excited about the potential it brings to the market.”



Breaking the Boundaries of Hunting with the HIKMICRO Technology Explorer



The HABROK 4K is available for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts seeking to enhance their daytime hunting experience. Its traditional binocular design and modern features make it a versatile and valuable tool for those embracing the digital advancements in hunting. With its features and design, the HABROK 4K embodies the company’s vision to take thermal products from niche to mass markets and explore daytime hunting differently.



For more information on the HABROK 4K and HIKMICRO's products, visit https://www.hikmicrotech.com/en/.



About HIKMICRO



HIKMICRO focuses on thermal imaging technology, supplemented by visible light imaging and ultrasonic technology, providing products and solutions globally. HIKMICRO's products are widely used in the outdoor, industrial, security, and safety industries and consumer electronics, among others, serving customers in over 100 countries and regions.

