Hilti Equips Data Centers with Safe, Intuitive, and Energy Efficient Firestop Systems

With the ever-increasing importance of the Internet and social media in daily life, it's now even more critical to protect and secure data centers.

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's data centers carry global internet traffic, increasing by 30% yearly since 2010, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) - fifteen times the amount of data now compared to 2010. This explosive growth, however, has also led to challenges such as energy consumption and security, as data centers need as little downtime as possible. Identifying the properly tested and approved firestop solutions during design and construction, such as Hilti's firestop systems, lessens the risk of physical harm to sensitive server equipment and increases operational energy efficiency.

Comprehensive and Approved Firestop Penetration Solutions

Hilti provides one of the largest and most comprehensive tested and approved firestop penetration data center solutions that help address these challenges, enabling the properties to operate (reduce impact) of fire damage, sky-high energy costs, and added operations costs due to inefficiency.

Hilti's firestop solution is holistic in nature. It offers mechanical and electrical fire-stopping products such as the CFS-SL GA Firestop Speed Sleeve for dynamic cabling environments, a BIM Design Service that readily integrates with existing BIM programs, and a Documentation Manager that allows secure recording, tracking, and reporting of every installed firestop system.

Safe and Efficient Solutions for Data Centers

All these components are guaranteed to have the highest quality that Hilti is known for and are meant to help data centers become much more energy-efficient. For example, the industry leading airflow control by Hilti's Firestop Speed Sleeve can lead to significant energy efficiency up to 14% lower energy consumption in a data center reference project with its innovative twist mechanism, while it allows for effortless cabling updates that avoid releasing particulate contaminants causing downtime to sensitive IT equipment.

These efforts are substantial now that IEA reports that data centers account for 1% of the global energy demand, around 200 TWh. For context, this is equivalent to the total electricity consumption of Thailand or South Africa.

"Hilti's in-house fire protection engineering experts test every firestop product to the highest standards. Over many years, we have tested thousands of systems to provide firestopping solutions for every kind of data center project, meeting our customer's most demanding requirements". said Hilti's North Asia Head of Engineering, Sam Keung

With a system compliant with regulations and offering a wide range of products, companies such as Silvertram, Carbon3 IT, and Capitoline Data Center Consultants among others, are counting on Hilti to improve the safety and protection of data and data centers while cutting costs and becoming more energy efficient.

