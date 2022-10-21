Hilton Celebrates Your I Do with A Wedding Sale

Enjoy 20% off on wedding packages and redeem a romantic getaway.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton is celebrating the big I Do with a Wedding Sale across Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.



Behind every 'I Do' is an amazing story. Celebrate your story with Hilton.

From gastronomy to travel and fashion design, the wedding campaign explores diverse avenues of collaboration with celebrity chefs, artists, and wedding planners to bring to the fore the inspiring stories behind life's I DO moments.

Also partnering with Tatler Malaysia, the wedding campaign will feature celebrity chefs such as Chef Sherson Lian in an interview and other influential power couples shedding light on topics such as relationships, food, and wedding trends.

Through this campaign, couples get to enjoy a 20% discount on any of the hotels' all-inclusive wedding packages when booked between 17 October to 2022 to 17 November, with wedding periods from December 2022 - June 2023. For guaranteed bookings, Hilton Honors wedding incentive points can be used to redeem a dream honeymoon at any Hilton properties worldwide.

To sweeten the deal furthermore, all participating hotels will be giving away a 3 Days and 2 Nights stay with breakfast vouchers, evening cocktails, and Executive Lounge access.

"Every couple is assigned a Hilton's wedding specialist to be by their side every step of the way. They bring with them years of experience and are ready to advise couples on how to make their big day the best it can be," said Alex Cotterill, Commercial Director, Hilton Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. "A wedding specialist ensures everything runs smoothly and with Hilton, you are promised exceptional Hilton hospitality with a smile at all times," he added.

From start to finish, Hilton wedding specialists ensure a stress-free stroll down the aisle. Furthermore, booking made during the wedding sale includes perks such as a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, complimentary valet parking, customizable menus, food tasting, and thematic floral arrangements just to name a few. Couples will also earn extra Honors Points, which can be used to redeem a honeymoon at any Hilton hotel worldwide.

Hilton's Celebrating Your I Do wedding sale is open for booking from 17 October to 2022 to 17 November, for weddings held from December 2022 - June 2023. For more information or reservation, visit www.weddingsathilton.com .

Participating hotels include:

Malaysia

Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, Doubletree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City, Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bharu, Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang, Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur.

Take a look at the available wedding packages here: https://weddingsathilton.com/category/celebrating-your-i-do-malaysia/

Philippines

Conrad Manila, Hilton Manila, Hilton Clark SunValley Resort

Take a look at the available wedding packages here:

https://weddingsathilton.com/category/celebrating-your-i-do-philippines/

Sri Lanka

Hilton Colombo, Hilton Colombo Residences, Doubletree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort.

Take a look at the available wedding packages here: