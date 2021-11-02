Hilton to Debut New Flagship-Branded Hotel in Singapore as Largest in Asia Pacific

Now open for bookings, the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard will open in January 2022 after major refurbishment

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton, one of the world's fastest growing hospitality companies, is set to launch its largest hotel in Asia Pacific with the opening of the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard in January 2022.

Now open for reservations, the hotel will debut in the heart of Singapore's downtown Orchard Road and represent Hilton's flagship presence in the country following an extensive refurbishment. A conversion from the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Hilton Singapore Orchard is owned by OUE Limited and will be managed by Hilton.

Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton, said, "As a hub and key city destination for business and leisure travellers, we are optimistic about the growth potential of Singapore's hospitality scene as recovery begins and travel resumes over the long-term. We are delighted to start a brand-new year with the launch of a significant addition to our regional portfolio through the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard, which will represent a true landmark Hilton hotel in an important gateway city for South East Asia, and look forward to continue delivering our renowned levels of Hilton hospitality to everyone who passes through the doors of the hotel."

By nature of its strategic location and extensive facilities and amenities, the new Hilton Singapore Orchard is the perfect hub for business and leisure. Just under a half hour drive from Singapore Changi Airport, travellers can expect an immersive stay in one of the city's most coveted locations and enjoy access to a unique tapestry of experiences derived from an eclectic mix of international cuisines, fashion and design and a wide range of retail malls. Guests traveling for medical purposes will also appreciate the close proximity to premier specialist medical centers located at their doorstep.

MODERN ACCOMMODATION

With 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites across two towers, Hilton Singapore Orchard will be one of the largest hotels in Singapore. Guests will have access to a variety of room and suite categories, while those traveling with families and loved ones can choose to book the hotel's connecting rooms that can be instantly confirmed at the time of reservation. The hotel is well positioned to cater to different travel segments, from leisure to business travellers and corporates to large groups.

EXTENSIVE AMENITIES AND SERVICES

Guests will enjoy a variety of amenities and services within the hotel including two 24-hour fully equipped fitness centers, an outdoor pool, a newly established Executive Lounge and a direct connection to a four-storey luxury shopping gallery with a host of local and international fashion brands and signature cafes and restaurants.

FRESH CULINARY EXPERIENCES

Set to be a dining destination on its own, Hilton Singapore Orchard further elevates the city's culinary scene with five curated dining concepts including the award-winning Chatterbox, two Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten and three new food and beverage offerings featuring an all-day dining, a specialty restaurant and a lobby lounge and bar.

MEETINGS AND EVENTS

With 16 extensively renovated and versatile event spaces spanning more than 2,400 square metres, the hotel will be able to accommodate meetings and events ranging from conventions and exhibitions to weddings and social celebrations. Offering one of the largest event spaces in the city, Hilton Singapore Orchard will feature two uniquely designed and pillarless ballrooms fitted with state-of-the-art LED walls, lighting and sound technologies that can cater up to 1,000 guests and a dedicated pre-function area. For smaller meetings, planners can choose from 12 function rooms, a majority of which welcome natural daylight, and ample inspiring spaces around the hotel for private coffee breaks and breakout sessions.

Cedric Nubul, general manager, Hilton Singapore Orchard said, "Hilton Singapore Orchard will be one of the most anticipated hotels to open in 2022 and an exciting addition to the vibrant scene in Orchard Road. With 1,080 well-appointed accommodation options, one of the largest event spaces in the area, five curated dining concepts and a central location right in the heart of Singapore's retail and dining haven, the hotel is set to be a destination of choice for business and leisure travellers, as well as those residing here."

For more information on the hotel, visit hiltonsingaporeorchard.com



Guest Rooms - 1,080 Digital Key-enabled and botanically designed rooms paying homage to Singapore as a city in a garden



Event Spaces - 16 extensively renovated event spaces including two pillarless ballrooms for up to 1,000 guests



Restaurants & Bars - A dining destination with curated dining concepts

Disclaimer: These are only an indicative designs and the actual renovated product may differ from the renderings.

