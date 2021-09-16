Hilton Honors Extends Global Loyalty Benefits and Unveils 2022 Policies

Leading the hospitality industry, Hilton Honors announces new policies that let members keep their Status, maintain their Points and reach Status more easily

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As people continue to navigate the changing dynamics of travel, Hilton remains optimistic and committed to providing flexibility to its more than 118 million Hilton Honors members worldwide. Again leading the hospitality industry, Hilton Honors announced that its members can expect to retain their Points and elite status for an extended period of time and earn status more easily in 2022.



Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program of Hilton's world-class portfolio of 18 brands, has implemented the following global benefit changes to help members maintain or achieve elite status, even as travel remains limited in some parts of the world. The changes announced today include:

Extending status through March 31, 2023 , so members can maintain their status perks and benefits longer.

, so members can maintain their status perks and benefits longer. Pausing Points expiration until Dec. 31, 2022 , so members have more time to use their Points towards free nights at more than 6,600 Hilton hotels, exclusive Hilton Honors Experiences, live events, charitable donations and more.

, so members have more time to use their Points towards free nights at more than 6,600 Hilton hotels, exclusive Hilton Honors Experiences, live events, charitable donations and more. Relaxing 2022 qualifications around earning Status, Milestone Bonuses, and Status Gifting from 2019 requirements to make these benefits easier to achieve. In 2022, Hilton Honors members will earn the following:

from 2019 requirements to make these benefits easier to achieve. In 2022, Hilton Honors members will earn the following: Status Tier Requirements



Silver status at seven nights, three stays or 17,500 Base Points.





Gold status at 28 nights, 14 stays or 52,500 Base Points.





Diamond status at 42 nights, 21 stays or 84,000 Base Points.



Milestone Bonuses



10,000 Bonus Points at 30 nights.





10,000 Bonus Points for every 10 additional nights (after 30 nights).





One-time 30,000 Bonus Points at 60 nights.



Elite Status Gifting



One-time gift of Gold status for a friend or family member at 40 nights, which can be upgraded to Diamond status at 70 nights.

Extending Rollover Nights for members of every status level, so all completed 2021 nights automatically roll over and count toward 2022 tier qualifications.

"As we get back to a new season of travel together, we want our loyal guests to know that we made these program changes with them top-of-mind," said Jenn Chick, vice president and global head, Hilton Honors & Customer Engagement, Hilton. "We are proud to lead the hospitality industry in providing flexibility, once again, to our valued Hilton Honors members to help them make new memories when they're ready to travel again."



From now until December 31, 2021, all registered Hilton Honors members across Asia Pacific can take advantage of Hilton's "Power Up" promotion, and earn double Bonus Points for completing eligible stays during this period, valid across all hotels and resorts under Hilton's portfolio of brands.

Additionally, the Hilton Honors "Like a Member" dining offer is also currently available across Asia Pacific, presenting members with discounts of up to 25% and the opportunity to earn Bonus Points across an extensive range of dining outlets managed by Hilton in the region.

To enhance the guest experience, Hilton Honors has steadily implemented global program adjustments throughout the length of the pandemic and offered members peace of mind through innovative offerings like contactless arrival through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app and Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton. Once members are ready to take their next vacation or that next business trip, they can travel confidently knowing their Hilton Honors Points and status will be waiting for them.



For the latest information on Hilton Honors program adjustments, reservations, travel safety and more, visit covid.hilton.com/#honors. To join Hilton Honors, enroll for free at HiltonHonors.com.

