The Hilton Kuala Lumpur Wedding Showcase Makes Its Grand Return

Brides and grooms to be will be treated to an immersive showcase of what their dream wedding could look like.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Kuala Lumpur presents a unique experience for couples planning to get married with a fun-filled weekend of wedding ideas and inspiration.



The Hilton Kuala Lumpur Wedding Showcase 2022 - Flyer

The two-day event happening from the 6th to the 7th of August will take place at Hilton Kuala Lumpur's newly renovated Grand Ballroom and Sentral Ballroom set up to its full splendor with a stunning newly installed sculptural chandelier as its centerpiece.

Guests are invited to come and get inspired by wedding looks as Malaysia's top bridal designer Celest Thoi showcases her exquisite gowns with a fashion show and participate in exciting activities such a traditional wedding ceremony talk by Hei Kwa.

Other vendors include Wowsome, an interactive photo booth provider, Daun & Petals Florist who specialises in wedding floral arrangements, Kuih Co that specialises in bespoke gourmet gifting, wedding pastry specialist, Shaun Teo Creations, Acadia Wedding Invitation Cards and so much more.

The multi-sensory journey is made complete with an epicurean affair tastefully curated by Hilton Kuala Lumpur's very own Chynna. Led by celebrity Executive Chinese Chef Lam Hock Hin, Chef Lam has reaped multiple awards in the Malaysia International Gourmet Festival and will be showcasing his authentic award-winning wedding menus for guests to sample.

Couples who confirmed their wedding booking at Hilton Kuala Lumpur during the contest period of 6th to 12th August will stand a chance to win 5 days 4 nights honeymoon stay at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. As an added bonus, couples who confirm their wedding with Hilton Kuala Lumpur during the contest period are awarded 10 times Wedding Hilton Honor Points Per USD spent. Guests at the wedding fair are also encouraged to participate in the event lucky draw giveaway for exciting stay and dine vouchers.

For more information, please call 03-2264 2264, or email kulhi_weddingskualalumpur@hilton.com , or visit www.WeddingsAtHilton.com

About Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Towering 154 metres above street level with spectacular views of the Lake Gardens and city skyline, Hilton Kuala Lumpur delivers 5-star luxury in an unbeatable location - 28 minutes by direct high-speed train from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and 33 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2). The hotel is also easily accessible from key shopping and entertainment districts, steps away from Nu Sentral, a 9-story shopping mall and to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the city centre. Hilton Kuala Lumpur has received more than 100 awards since the hotel opened in 2004. Some highlights include World Travel Awards 2021 - Malaysia's Leading Business Hotel and Malaysia's Leading Conference Hotel, World Travel Awards 2019 & 2020 – Malaysia's Leading Business Hotel, World Travel Awards 2019 – Malaysia's Leading Hotel Suite and Malaysia's Leading Conference Hotel, Going Places Readers' Choice Awards 2019 – Best Hotels & Resorts, Haute Grandeur Excellence Award 2019 – Best City Hotel in Asia, Best Hotel Service in Malaysia, Best Signature Spa Treatment in Malaysia, World Luxury Spa Awards 2019 for the Spa & Gym at Hilton Kuala Lumpur – Best Luxury Beauty Spa (South East Asia), Best Luxury Day Spa (Malaysia). All 512 guest rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows for a panoramic view, large flat screen TVs, state-of-the-art modern amenities and technology with open concept bathrooms complete with LCD TV and rain shower. Ten outstanding choices for dining and entertainment from award winning fusion cuisine to our signature Chinese and Japanese restaurants, casual poolside dining with great café, bar and lounge options. With 16 lavish meeting rooms including a magnificent Grand Ballroom, mid-size Sentral Ballroom and a sophisticated multi-event leveL7even, our meetings, events and outside catering services are designed to meet every event needs.

