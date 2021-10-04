Hilton Launches First DoubleTree by Hilton in Malaysia's Putrajaya

290-room DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside is located on four acres of landscaped grounds along idyllic Putrajaya Lake

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton, today announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, its first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Putrajaya. Owned by Indaman Putrajaya Sdn Bhd, the 290-room hotel is managed by Hilton.



The Brand New DoubleTree By Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

Paul Hutton, vice president, Operations, South East Asia, said, "The launch of DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside brings us to our third DoubleTree by Hilton hotel to open in South East Asia in under a year. Joining our portfolio of four DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Malaysia as the 12th hotel in our operating estate in Malaysia, the launch of the resort during this period is testament to the commitment of Hilton to establishing our presence in new destinations across the country. We are optimistic that when regional and international travel resume in the long-run, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside will be well-positioned to meet the evolved needs of our guests."

Located in Malaysia's third Federal Territory, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside is a 20-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA 1 & 2), and 40 minutes from Kuala Lumpur city centre via the new KL-Putrajaya Expressway – positioning it as a convenient stopover for leisure and business travellers.

Apart from amenities, the hotel is surrounded by scenic spots for taking in the local sights. Guests will enjoy the resort's close proximity to attractions including the Millennium Monument, the pink Putra Mosque and more, or stop at the nearby shopping malls for retail therapy, catch a blockbuster movie or try their hand at bowling.

Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, "The DoubleTree by Hilton brand is synonymous with comfort in a home away from home for travellers all around the world. It is now one of our fastest growing brands across the globe and the pace of openings we have been seeing in Asia Pacific over recent years is testament to the trust our guests and partners have in the brand".

ROOMS & FACILITIES

Welcoming guests with 290 well-appointed rooms, the hotel has ten accommodation types to cater to different guest needs. All rooms are non-smoking, with complimentary Wi-Fi for Hilton Honors members, a flat-screen TV with HD channels, 24-hour room service as well as a work-desk for business travellers to work in comfort.

Relaxation options at DoubleTree Putrajaya Lakeside are aplenty. Children can enjoy themselves at the Splash Pool, while parents dip in the Lakeside Pool, over-looking the Putrajaya lake or spend time at the fully equipped fitness centre to work out a sweat.

CULINARY

The resort features two restaurants with a rich and sumptuous array of local and international cuisines:

Makan Kitchen is an all-day dining restaurant that is symbolic of Hilton's DoubleTree by Hilton brand in South East Asia , serving authentic Malaysian fare and specialty dishes across Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban and Peranakan cuisines.

is an all-day dining restaurant that is symbolic of Hilton's DoubleTree by Hilton brand in , serving authentic Malaysian fare and specialty dishes across Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban and Peranakan cuisines. KOFFEE, the deli located at the hotel's lobby, invites guests to rest and relax during the day while indulging in a wide selection of coffee and colourful display of pastries and light bites.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

Being in the vicinity of Malaysia's federal administrative centre, DoubleTree Putrajaya is the ideal venue for corporate and intimate functions and events. Spanning a total of 3,773 square meters, the hotel has 22 meeting rooms that are all outfitted with Wi-Fi and wired internet, video and teleconferencing facilities, digital sound system and a dedicated Event Manager to provide technical support. With the latest technology facilities, conference organizers will be able to keep their audiences engaged with virtual conferences, trade shows, meetings and augmented reality experiences with the hotel's hybrid virtual studio.

Weddings couples planning their special day have a choice of hosting their reception in an indoor or outdoor setting. The pillarless Grand Ballroom is designed to fit up to 400 guests, which can also be partitioned into two smaller rooms for more intimate ceremonies, while the Temenggor meeting room offers an amazing view of the southern end of Putrajaya lake, which makes for a vogue yet relaxed occasion.

Elements of Hilton CleanStay program will greet guests at the hotel which will able guests to enjoy a clean and safe experience during their stay. The standards under Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to show that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, additional cleaning of common areas and items, contactless check-in, innovative disinfection technology and flexible housekeeping options. Guests can find more information at www.hilton.com/en/corporate/cleanstay/.

DoubleTree Putrajaya is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as exclusive member discounts, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Honors members will receive 1,000 bonus Points with a maximum stay of five nights booked from 1 October till 1 December 2021, when booking directly with Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside is located at No 2, Jalan P5/5, Presint 5, Putrajaya, 62200, Malaysia.