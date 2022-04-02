Hilton Launches Ramadan Campaign to Inspire Families to Reconnect

Celebrate tradition with room and dining packages, Ramadan-inspired amenities, and extended breakfast hours.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton is reigniting their global To New Memories campaign with a Malaysian-based follow-up campaign to facilitate the reconnection of people through packages that fully embrace Ramadan traditions.

Hilton debuted "To New Memories" last year and was built on research insights that show consumers are craving reconnections with family and friends and are inspired by travel memories.

As Malaysia enters the holy month of fasting, the To New Memories Ramadan campaign encourages families to make new memories as they spend some quality time with loved ones.

Hilton will be offering special room and dining packages, changing breakfast hours to accommodate morning prayers, and providing prayer mats, the Quran, and prayer timetables within the guest rooms can be arranged upon request. Furthermore, guests can enjoy Ramadan-inspired turn-down amenities such as complimentary dates in guest rooms and more.

All 11 outlets nationwide will partake in the traditions of Iftar and Sahur with a specialized dinner buffet highlighting Malaysia's Culinary Heritage and other central Asian specialties. The Jelajah Selera campaign runs from April to May 3rd and offers guests an extensive celebratory menu featuring themed buffets, takeaway specials, in-room Sahur dining, barbeque buffets, and more.

"Cherished family memories are at the heart of Hilton. We want guests to know that Hilton and our Team Members are ready to fully facilitate connection with loved ones during the month of Ramadan," said Eugene Oelofse, Marketing & Communications Director - Malaysia, Philippines, Sri-Lanka.

Book new memories directly with Hilton through any official Hilton website or call center, the Hilton Honors app, or at a Hilton property. Hilton Honors members enjoy up to a 25% discount.

Malaysia participating hotels include Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, Hilton Garden Inn Puchong, Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman North and Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman South, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside.