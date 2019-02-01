Hilton opens Singapore headquarters

Hilton announced a new Asia Pacific headquarters at the Centennial Tower in the heart of Singapore.

The move comes amid a period of rapid growth for the company, which said it was recently named Asia's best multinational workplace and celebrates its 100th anniversary in May.

Having doubled its footprint in Asia Pacific in recent years, Hilton now has more than 750 hotels open and under development in the region and for the first time will open more than 100 hotels in a year.

The new custom-designed office space houses the company's growing corporate workforce who are supporting this expansion, across three floors of the Centennial Tower.

"We are beginning a brand-new chapter for our company as we enter our 100th year anniversary. With Asia Pacific being increasingly at the forefront in this golden age of travel, our goal continues to be the leading and most hospitable company in the world," said Alan Watts, the regional president. "With the move, we are creating a more inspirational and inclusive environment for our team members. In line with our momentum of creating a great place to work for all, our office will not just be a place to work, it will be a place we can call home."