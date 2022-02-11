Hilton Research Reveals Consumer Desire to Reconnect with Friends and Family is Inspiring Travelers to Make New Memories

Insight Drove New Global Marketing Campaign, "To New Memories", Launching in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world begins dreaming about traveling again, Hilton debuted a global marketing campaign last year, "To New Memories." The heartwarming creative is built on research insights that show consumers are craving reconnections with family and friends and are inspired by travel memories.



Make New Memories with Hilton

"To New Memories" will roll out across Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka on Monday, 14th February 2022 which encompasses digital and social content that is intended to encourage travelers to be open to new expectations and make new memories with Hilton.

"We want guests to know that whenever they are ready to make new memories, Hilton and our Team Members are ready for them," said Jamie Mead, Regional General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Maldives (Full Service). "The launch of this campaign marks a significant milestone in our strong recovery progress in Malaysia, which can be attributed to our guests' utmost confidence and trust in Hilton."

Hilton, a trusted leader of the hospitality industry, launched new programs and adopted new protocols in response to support consumers around the globe and make them feel comfortable with Hilton as their first choice of accommodation. These include:

Hilton EventReady: Hilton has developed a global meeting and events program designed to create experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible. EventReady with CleanStay provides curated solutions and reimagined environments to meet and gather safely and comfortably.

Flexible reservation and cancellation policies: Hilton introduced more flexible reservation and cancellation policies that provide greater travel flexibility,giving consumers the ability to change or cancel reservations, up to 24 hours before their arrival day.

Book new memories directly with Hilton through any official Hilton website or call center, the Hilton Honors app or at a Hilton property.

Malaysia participating hotels include: Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, Hilton Garden Inn Puchong, Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman North and Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman South.

To learn more, visit Hilton.com.