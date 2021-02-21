Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center Opens for Business

City's first convention center-connected hotel aims to help establish Shenzhen as leading meetings hub and spur economic growth for the community

SHENZHEN, China and MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, the largest comprehensive convention and exhibition center in Asia Pacific and the only hotel directly connected to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The hotel is owned by Shenzhen Zhaohua International Exhibition Development Co., Ltd., and managed by Hilton.

Located in the heart of thriving Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the hotel is situated 18 kilometers from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and easily accessible to some of the city's most popular attractions such as Waterlands Resorts, Shenzhen Bao'an Xiwan Mangrove Wetland Park and Phoenix Hill Forest Park.

Qian Jin, Area President for Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton, said, "We're delighted to open this stunning new hotel in Shenzhen, which is a strong demonstration of our commitment to continue our expansion in South China. With its plethora of facilities and services, we are confident the property will become a preferred destination for travelers."

Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center features 325 Digital Key-enabled contemporary and stylish guestrooms and suites with a spectacular view of the harbor or city, well suited for business travelers, or families on vacation. Guests can enjoy amenities including a 55-inch LED TV with international channels, and an ergonomic and spacious working area. They can also stay connected with the hotel's high-speed internet access or Wi-Fi, and get refreshed in the modern bathroom with a bath tub and rain shower with Crabtree & Evelyn® bath amenities. Guests in the executive rooms or suites have exclusive access to the Executive Lounge, where they can enjoy private check-in and check-out and are provided with breakfast and all-day refreshments.

In response to evolving consumer expectations, Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center has implemented the Hilton CleanStay Program in partnership with RB, makers of Lysol® and Dettol®, to help deliver an even safer stay for guests. Building on the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties, Hilton CleanStay focuses on an enhanced level of cleanliness visible to guests throughout their entire stay.

"We are always seeking the right opportunity to grow the presence of our flagship brand with the right partners and are delighted to plant the Hilton flag in yet another prime location in Shenzhen. The hotel's state of the art meetings facilities, bolstered by the renowned levels of Hilton hospitality, place Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in a great position to cater to those looking to hold world-class meetings and events in the city," said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

DINING

Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center features four restaurants and bars which ensure guests enjoy a variety of pleasant dining experiences through a range of culinary offerings.

Kitchencraft is an all day dining restaurant which offers creative, local interpretations of regional Asian cuisine, western grills and fresh seafood, with live cooking experiences in a contemporary setting.

is modern with a local vibe, where guests can have a full view of the art of noodle and dumpling making, observing the chefs' culinary talents at interactive counters. Qingya provides a Chinese fine dining option in the hotel. In an ambiance inspired by a traditional Chinese Garden, guests are provided various Chinese cuisine options – from authentic Cantonese cuisine, mouth-watering Sichuan & Hunan dishes, to exquisite Jiangsu & Zhejiang delicacies. Guests can also enjoy an intimate dining atmosphere with private rooms.

provides a Chinese fine dining option in the hotel. In an ambiance inspired by a traditional Chinese Garden, guests are provided various Chinese cuisine options – from authentic Cantonese cuisine, mouth-watering & dishes, to exquisite & delicacies. Guests can also enjoy an intimate dining atmosphere with private rooms. The Lobby Lounge is the ideal rendezvous for gatherings and drinks. Guests can enjoy light bites ranging from salads to desserts, with coffee or delicate afternoon teas. After a long day, guests can enjoy a creative cocktail concoction while snacking on fresh bar appetizers with live music.

AMENITIES

Guests seeking exercise or relaxation can enjoy facilities including:

A fitness center which is open 24-hours, equipped with advanced Precor® fitness facilities within a comfortable environment, providing guests a spacious space of 500m² for an active lifestyle.

which is open 24-hours, equipped with advanced Precor® fitness facilities within a comfortable environment, providing guests a spacious space of 500m² for an active lifestyle. Two swimming pools: an outdoor pool and an indoor heated pool which are perfect for exercising or relaxing during their downtime.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

The hotel features 2,900m² flexible meeting and banquet facilities, 21 separate spaces including a 1,350m² pillar-free Grand Ballroom with 9m ceiling height, natural daylight, 4D holographic projection, High-definition LED & vehicle lift. Clients can choose a spectacular venue for business meetings, events or wedding, with advanced audio-visual equipment. The hotel is also equipped with Wi-Fi in all public areas while the hotel's professional team members and high quality catering services are at hand to ensure every event is a success.

Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center has also implemented Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, an industry-leading cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events which expands on the elevated sanitation standards of the Hilton CleanStay program. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay addresses every touch point of the meeting experience which will further enhance guests' safety and hygiene needs and event experiences.

Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night – up to a maximum of 3,000 Hilton Honors Points from February 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021 when booking directly with Hilton.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit HiltonShenzhen.com or call (86 755) 2975 8888.

