HinenSolar launched 2500W Portable Energy Storage Station

This portable power station also doubles as a power storage solution at home.

HinenSolar recently launched 2500W Portable Energy Storage Station for camping trips and homes. It uses a square aluminum shell lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) power battery, which is safe, stable, and durable, with a maximum power of 3000W. It supports a 2.5kWh extra battery and can support up to 6 power packs, reaching up to 17.5kWH. And it supports various charging methods, like solar fast charging, wall fast charging, power pack fast charging, diesel generator charging, etc.



HinenSolar's 2500W Portable Energy Storage Station is enough to meet the needs of various small electrical appliances and electronic products. It is suitable for outdoor shooting, self-driving camping, outdoor dining, or emergency power supply. At the same time, it can also use solar energy to charge environmentally friendly, without damaging the natural environment, and realize low-carbon travel. This is one of the main reasons for its popularity which is only set to grow with the fast-growing market for camping equipment.

Statista’s e-commerce industry statistics show that the global camping equipment market has reached US$15.2 billion in 2021. The number of camping households in Europe and the United States has reached 86.1 million, and the camping penetration rate exceeds 65%. Portable energy storage power has gradually become a must-have for camping during this period.



When carrying out outdoor activities such as camping, rock climbing, and RV travel, HinenSolar’s 2500W Portable Energy Storage Station can guarantee the power supply of mobile phones, laptops, cameras, lighting, small kitchen appliances, and other equipment and solve the problem of power consumption. Camping is bound to be much more fun with reliable and efficient HinenSolar’s 2500W Portable Energy Storage Station.

