HingePoint Announces New Procore Integration App for TruxNow

HingePoint, a leading technology consultancy for the construction industry, is pleased to announce a new integration with TruxNow, a leading provider of trucking software.

HingePoint, an expert technology consultancy, recently helped build an integration app for TruxNow that imports Procore projects directly. As a sophisticated startup firm, Trux makes it easier for trucking companies, fleet owners, contractors, and material manufacturers to manage their business, find the projects and haulers they need, and provide quality services and products on time and with transparency.

Trux is primarily based on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. With HingePoint's AWS partnership, they have worked directly with the architects of the Trux team. With custom integrations, TruxNow users can quickly look up company details, connect Trux to Procore, fetch company projects and attributes, and import them into a single platform. If there are a hundred projects in Procore, this integration app will pull them into Trux.

Trucking companies will benefit from more efficient working methods thanks to this integrated app. Fleet owners can now take advantage of the best of what Procore offers by enabling them to synchronize their projects into a single platform easily.

This integrated app is a testament to how Procore is helpful to the trucking industry. In an effort for innovation, TruxNow sought the help of HingePoint to help it get into the Procore App Marketplace. The App Marketplace is where all third-party solutions and apps that interface with the Procore platform can be found online. Businesses of all sizes and specializations can easily find tools for increasing productivity.

HingePoint's Procore Consulting and Development Services assists construction companies with complex workload estimation and forecasting. The integration options are pre-built to reduce unnecessary customization while remaining flexible enough to be modified and configured to match each business's unique requirements.

HingePoint has recently become a Procore Certified Consultant. The company's expertise in Procore construction integration services has earned them this distinction. Procore's partner program is brand new, and it's based on the fact that every construction company is different, and most of them require a custom Procore deployment to meet their specific requirements.

Procore can be integrated with custom online services hosted on desktop apps, Azure, and integration tools like Dell Boomi, thanks to HingePoint. HingePoint also has extensive experience integrating financial systems like Dynamics, Yardi, and Sage.

About HingePoint

HingePoint provides cloud and analytics services that help businesses manage documents, conduct corporate document searches, and collaborate securely across cloud platforms. In addition to being certified Procore Integrators, API development, Custom Cloud Platform integration, and FileSync are some of their specialties. They provide services to a variety of sectors, including construction, manufacturing, energy and commercial real estate.

